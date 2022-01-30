BLOOMSBURG — It was a battle of the Panthers on Saturday afternoon as the Bloomsburg Panthers defeated the Northeast Bradford girls basketball team 67-45 on Saturday afternoon.
Bloomsburg has been a force to be reckoned with this season boasting an impressive 12-2 record entering the game on Saturday.
Northeast Bradford came into the contest with a 13-2 record and won ten straight games before facing Bloomsburg.
Alena Beebe and Maisie Neuber each scored 13 points for Northeast Bradford but it was not enough to keep up with the explosive Bloomsburg offense.
Kayleigh Thoman also chipped in 11 points for Northeast Bradford.
Northeast Bradford struggled with ball possession. The Panthers turned the ball over 23 times.
Northeast Bradford will look to bounce back on Monday hosting North Penn-Liberty at 7:30 p.m.
