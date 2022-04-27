WESTFIELD — The Northeast Bradford softball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday afternoon and held on for a 4-3 win on the road.
Thailey Franklin walked and Emily Susanj singled in the first inning. Franklin scored on an RBI groundout from Julia Brown, while Susanj crossed the plate on an RBI single off the bat of Ciana Frisbie to give the Panthers an early 2-0 lead.
The Panthers added on to their lead in the top of the fifth. Kayleigh Thoman singled and scored on an RBI double from Franklin.
Franklin would then come home on an RBI from Susanj to make it 4-0.
Cowanesque Valley would respond with a run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth, but the Panthers would hold on for the victory.
Franklin went the distance in the circle, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out 14 batters — including a pair of three-strikeout innings.
Northeast will visit Williamson on Friday.
