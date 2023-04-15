ROME — The top half of the seventh inning got off to a haywire start for NEB, as the Panthers were looking to close out the visiting Redskins, but it was Josh Stanton who pulled through in the clutch.

To start the seventh, a couple of baserunners and the go-ahead run at the plate presented one last challenge. Stanton regrouped — striking out the next three batters he faced — and finished the job, sealing the win for the Panthers.