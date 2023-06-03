Panthers looking to keep playoff run rolling in states

ROME — Northeast Bradford baseball is rather synonymous with the term “Small Ball,” and while it may be a reference to their style of play at times on the diamond, it also sheds a light on the program as a whole.
With a total enrollment of just 197 students as of 2021, the Panthers varsity baseball team consists of 13 players, and just two seniors.
Despite the lack of overall manpower, NEB will head to the state playoffs on Monday, facing District II’s Susquehanna Community at Mansfield University in the program’s first ever appearance in the tournament.
“We’re in a small community, everybody knows everybody, they’ve all grown up together,” Northeast Bradford coach Brian Salsman said. “When you only have 40 kids in your class, it’s kind of hard not to know everybody.”
Wrapping up the regular season at 8-10, the Panthers advanced into the District IV Class A title game as the second-best team in Class A, facing top seeded Benton for a chance at the crown. Northeast Bradford outlasted the Tigers, claiming a 2-1 victory and the first district title in the history of the school.
“It was a moment none of us will ever forget, it was awesome,” Joe Stanton said of winning the district title. “Especially because we were down, every inning was stressful for me. The strike three was a moment I’ll never forget. That game was so fun.”
While it’s been a couple weeks of firsts for the Panthers as a program, it’s excitement — not simply nerves — they are feeling heading into their first round matchup.
“Since my freshman year, it’s always been a goal to win a district title, and it came all the way up to the last straw,” Joe Stanton said. “(Now) we’re here, didn’t completely expect to be here, whatever happens, happens you know.”
“There’s definitely a little bit of pressure, but I just know the fact that we made it here is amazing,” Josh Stanton added. “I’ve just got to go out and give it all I got, and just hope for the best.”
Northeast Bradford has leaned on a pair of pitchers — Clay Wiggins and Josh Stanton — defensively throughout 2023 en route to the postseason opportunities. The pair has combined for a 8-6 record, and 101 strikeouts so far on the season.
“(Wiggins) from day one has just been dynamite,” Salsman said. “Josh had arm problems at the beginning of the year, then we got Clay and Josh together here for the last five or six games, and it’s been wonderful to coach something like that.”
The Panthers received offensive contributions from all over the roster. The Panthers had five players — Josh Stanton, Wiggins, Dillon Donnelly, McPherson and Joe Stanton — record at least 10 hits this season, and McPherson, Wiggins and Joe Stanton combined for 34 RBI in NEB’s 19 games so far.
While the formula didn’t necessarily lead to wins every time out, they competed throughout a season in which postseason possibilities weren’t a given until the last possible moment.
“It’s been a heck of a ride. It’s been a lot of nail-biting and we just didn’t know, really, what to expect. It’s a lot of getting on the District IV website and checking standings,” Cayden McPherson said. “We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re just little Northeast, never won a district title until now, so that’s definitely awesome. This is a great group of guys and a great group of coaches.”
A tight-knit bunch, the Panthers’ chemistry differs from that of other schools in the NTL, if simply for the fact there aren’t as many different faces in the mix.
“With us being so small, we know each other better than other schools, most of these kids I play a different sport with,” Joe Stanton said. “I think that helps with our chemistry as well.”
Win or lose on Monday, this season has been nothing short of successful for Northeast Bradford, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers are ready for it to be over with. They are one of two programs in the NTL still playing in June, joining Wyalusing, who punched its ticket to the Class AA state Playoffs the day after the Panthers punched theirs.
“(If you would have told me in May we’d be one of two schools left in the area) we’d have probably told you you’re nuts,” Salsman said. “We knew Wyalusing was good, we knew Athens would be good, we thought Troy would be very good as well. We felt pretty good about being in the small school division. We played pretty good, first half (of league play) we were 3-1 and then we were 1-3 the second half.”
Northeast Bradford will take on Susquehanna Community at Mansfield University at 4:30 on Monday.
“In one sense, everything’s gravy from now on,” Salsman said. “We know very well that we can play with them and it’s a very winnable game for us, so that’s got the kids even more fired up. This is the playoffs, who knows what’s gonna take place, who knows what could happen.”
