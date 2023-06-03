Panthers looking to keep playoff run rolling in states

NEB’s Clay Wiggins fires a pitch in the District IV Class A championship game.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

ROME — Northeast Bradford baseball is rather synonymous with the term “Small Ball,” and while it may be a reference to their style of play at times on the diamond, it also sheds a light on the program as a whole.

With a total enrollment of just 197 students as of 2021, the Panthers varsity baseball team consists of 13 players, and just two seniors.