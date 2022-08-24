The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers volleyball team continued to gear up for the 2022 season and will look to continue their program’s recent success. The Lady Panthers are coming off a 13-6 season where they finished in second place in the NTL Small School Division and a third-place finish at the District 4 Class A Playoffs in 2021. They return all but two players to the fold and boast an experienced roster despite not having a single senior. NEB will open up their season on the road in Wellsboro on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Panthers preparing for 2022 campaign
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
