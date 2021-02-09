Down 18 points in the fourth quarter, the Panthers rallied for a 49-48 win over Northwest on Monday.
Nick Beers hit the game-winning shot with seven seconds left as he scored on a layup off a drive to the basket.
It’s the second time in a week that Northeast Bradford had a game-winning basket, as they beat Canton on a Lucas Crown winner a week ago.
“A crazy game,” NEB coach Paul Burgert said. “We didn’t play very well for three quarters and dug ourselves a pretty huge hole. Heading into the last quarter we really turned up the pressure and reall played as a team, with contributions from everyone.
“This was a game none of us will ever forget.”
The Panthers trailed 41-26 after three quarters, but outscored Northwest 23-7 in the fourth to come back for the win.
Nick Beers had 13 points for NEB and Lucas Crown had 11 in the win.
Ethan Finch, Sam Abell and Dan Seeley each had six points in the game and Dan Williams had four points, while Julian Jampo had three points.
Beers had six boards and four assists and Finch had six rebounds and two assists.
Williams had four rebounds and five assists and Seeley had three assists and two rebounds.
Crown had three assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Abell had three steals and three rebounds.
Troy 63, Canton 59
CANTON — The Troy boys held off Canton 63-59 on Monday.
“Both teams played very hard,” Troy assistant coach Cody Martin said. “Canton played their best game in the last couple weeks and gave it everything they had. They were prepared. We came out a little flat, but regained our focus at halftime. We are proud of our team to get this win. Each game is going to be a dog fight and our team gave everything they had and we are proud of that.”
Canton led 18-15 after one quarter, and the game was tied at the half.
Troy outscored the Warriors 21-12 in the third quarter, before Canton cut into the lead in the fourth.
Ty Barrett had 25 points to lead Troy and Ethan VanNoy had 16 points. The two went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter of the win.
Mason Imbt had eight points, Jake Deitrick had six points and Zeb Oldroyd had six points, all in the second quarter, while Nick Williams had two points.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 21 points to lead Canton and Caiden Williams had 15 points.
Cooper Kitchen finished with 13 points and Tyler Jannone had 10 for the Warriors.
Tunkhannock 88, Athens 70
ATHENS — Ben Chilson hit for 50 points, with 12 three-pointers for Tunkhannock as they beat Athens.
Tunkhannock made 18 of 34 three pointers in the game.
“That was the best shooting performance I’ve ever seen from a high school team in my life,” said Athens head coach Jim Lister. “They’re a terrific team and had a great game.”
For Tunkhannock they got the ball to the hot shooter all game.
“Ben got the hot hand tonight and the guys just kept feeding him so it’s pretty easy to coach on the sideline that way,” said Tunkhannock head Coach Spencer Lunger. “I was really happy for him and how excited his teammates were. It was just really fun to watch.”
Tucker Brown led four Athens players in double figures with 19 points, but it wasn’t enough on Monday.
Troy Pritchard had 14 points for Athens and Mason Lister and James Benninger Jones each had 10 points.
J.J. Babcock had seven points and Nalen Carling had six points.
Shayne Reid had three points and Chris Mitchell had a point.
Brown had six boards and three assists and Lister had three assists and three rebounds.
Babcock had eight rebounds and seven assists and Carling had seven boards.
Prtichard had three rebounds and two assists.
NP-Mansfield 74, Towanda 58
The Tigers won their fifth straight as freshman Karson Dominick had another dominant game, with 20 points, including three threes.
Dominick has scored in double figures in all nine games to start his varsity career.
Brody Burleigh had 19 points and Alex Stein had 16, while Curtis Craig had 11 points.
Jake Evans had six points and Sam Lawrence finished with two points.
Kolby Hoffman had a season-high 22 points to lead Towanda and Elias Shrawder had 13 points.
Dante Ottaviani had eight points for the Black Knights and Teagan Irish and Justin Schoonover had six points, while Logan Lambert had three points.
Towanda won the JV game 62-48. Irish had 15 for Towanda and Cade Karejewski had 14 for NP-Mansfield.
CV 75, Williamson 40
McGuire Painter had a career-high 36 points to lead CV to the win.
Ben Cooper had 20 points for the Indians and Tucker St. Peter had 10 points.
Joe Easton had five points and Carter Ackley and Gage Tiltman had two points apiece.
Williamson had 14 from Tristan Parker and Jake Schmitt had nine points.
Devin O’Dell had eight points and Everett Dominick had five, while Gabe Kaufman had four points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Athens 50, Benton 17
The Warriors got 20 points from Caydence Macik and 17 from Kayleigh Miller in the win on Monday.
Megan Collins had five points and Rachel Stephens finished with four for the Wildcats.
Mya Thompson and Karlee Bartlow each had two points for Athens.
Macik nearly had a triple-double as she had 10 rebounds and eight steals, along with five assists.
Miller had five assists and six steals with four boards, while Collins had two steals, two assists and three rebounds.
Thompson had eight steals.
Williamson 48, Bucktail 34
Taylor Rae Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win on Monday as the Warriors have won three in a row.
Lateisha Peterson had 13 points for Williamson and Addie Schmitt had 10 points.
Teagan Jones had four points and Lena Lewis had two points.
Peterson and Schmitt had five rebounds and Abby Root had seven boards.
