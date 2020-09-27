WILLIAMSON — The NEB boys picked up a 3-2 win over Williamson on the road Saturday in NTL action.
NEB got goals from Brandon Kuhn on a penalty kick and Gavin Merritt off a Kuhn assist early in the first half and Julian Jampo won it in the second half on a penalty kick.
NEB had 18 shots in the game and
Joel Hultz had the goal for Williamson in the game.
NP-Liberty 4, Towanda 1
Taylor Nelson, Caiden Alexander, Derek Litzelman and Aladen Jackson had goals for NP-Liberty in the game.
Jackson, Litzelman and Alexander had assists for NP-Liberty.
Vinny Carbo scored the Towanda goal off a Talon Irish assist.
NP-Liberty had 28 shots and three corner kicks and Towanda finished with 16 shots and three corner kicks in the game.
Austin Fowler had 24 saves for Towanda and Stettson McGovern had 13 saves for NP-Liberty.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
NEB 2, Troy 1
The Northeast Bradford Panthers got goals from Melanie Shumway and Malina Ramires as they edged Troy 2-1 in girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
Kayleigh Thoman had a pair of assists for the Panthers and Nicole McClellan had the Troy goal.
NEB had 17 shots and Troy had 22 shots in the game.
Olivia Tate had 14 saves for Troy and Ciana Frisbie had 20 saves for NEB.
“Our ladies went into the game defensive minded,” NEB assistant coach Michele Cowles said. “They maintained their positions, communicated, and had the determination to not give up. Going into the second half we were down by one, but our ladies pushed forward. They continued to stay strong adn work as a team to pull out a win. So proud of these ladies.”
Towanda 1, Williamson 0
A Porschia Bennett goal lifted Towanda to the win on Saturday.
At 31:49 of the second half Bennett scored off a corner kick to win it for the Black Knights.
Towanda had 13 shots, while Williamson had six and Towanda had seven corners, while Williamson had none.
Erin Barrett had four saves for Towanda and Abby Ackley had five saves for Williamson.
Wellsboro 12, Sayre 0
The Hornets got hat tricks from Kerrah Clymer and Jordyn Abernathy in the win on Saturday.
Jena Boyce had a pair of goals for the Hornets and Molly Ingerick, Lili Abadi and Sarah Seeling and Cara Tennis had goals in the game.
Wellsboro had 55 shots and six corner kicks and Sayre had one shot and no corner kicks.
Adrianna Barnhart had 25 saves for Sayre and Abadi and Ingerick were in goal for Wellsboro.
TENNIS
NP-Liberty 4, Wellsboro 1
NP-Liberty’s Aubrey Griess won 6-0, 6-3 at first singles over Ana Perry and KT Nealen of NPL won 6-0, 6-1 over Kailey Zuchowski over second singles.
Dania Dawes won 6-0, 6-1 over Gillian Hernandez at third singles.
Hannah Nuss and Michaela Sedor of Wellsboro won 6-4, 6-4 over Marissa Griess and Martina Bradford of NP-Liberty and Angeline Benitez and Addison Hill of NP-Liberty won 6-2, 6-4 over Alexis Banik and Brittany Route of Wellsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.