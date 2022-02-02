NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team excelled in every phase of the game in a 67-13 victory over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday night.
Three Panthers reached double figures in points. Kayleigh Thoman scored 22 points including three makes from beyond the arc.
Kate O’Connor scored 12 points and grabbed 11 boards and Alena Beebe scored 10 points.
Northeast Bradford forced 16 turnovers and Cowanesque Valley shot 4 of 31 from the field.
The Panthers travel to face Canton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.