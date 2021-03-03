ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers faced a familiar foe in the quarterfinals of the District 4, Class AA quarterfinals.
Facing Wyalusing, the Rams got off to a hot start, outscoring Wyalusing 19-7 in the first quarter on their way to a 55-36 victory.
Lauryn Jones had 19 points to lead the Panthers, hitting five threes in the game.
Maisie Neuber had a big game for the Panthers with 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds, seven of them offensive. She added five steals and six assists to lead NEB.
Alena Beebe had 12 points for the Panthers.
Kate O’Connor had six points and Julie Brown finished with two points.
Jones had four assists and Beebe had five assists and O’Connor had 11 rebounds for NEB.
Brown had six boards and Meg Russell had three rebounds in the win.
Catherine Brown led the Rams with nine points and Callie Bennett had eight points, while Hailey Jayne had seven points.
Madison Putnam had six points, while Olivia Leichliter had four points and Layla Botts had two points.
NEB travels to Southern Columbia for a 1 p.m. game Saturday in the semifinal, and the season ends for Wyalusing.
Look for a more in depth story in Thursday’s edition of The Daily Review.
