TOWANDA — In their toughest game of the season, the Canton Warriors battled to a 32-27 victory over Steelton-Highspire — the defending Class A state champions — in the first round of PIAA state playoffs on Saturday.
Riley Parker led the way for the Canton offense with four touchdowns and 144 yards on 24 carries, while Weston Bellows came up with two interceptions and a long touchdown catch.
Bellows secured his first pick late in the first quarter, and Parker ran it in from six yards out on fourth and goal to put Canton on the board.
Steel-High responded immediately as Daivin Pryor ran for a 64-yard touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive, and the game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter.
Canton (12-0) gave the ball back to the Rollers just over a minute later when Wes Bellows coughed up the ball in Warrior territory.
“I was thinking I had to do everything I can to make it up to those guys, because they’re my family,” Bellows said.
He did that, and then some.
After two straight punts, Bellows hauled in his second interception of the day as the Rollers were nearing the red zone.
“I saw how the quarterback made his reads,” he said.
Two plays later, Cooper Kitchen connected with Bellows — who was wide open over the middle of the field — for an 85-yard touchdown to put the Warriors back ahead, 13-7.
Once again, though, Steel-High had an answer.
The Rollers drove down the field and quarterback Alex Erby hit Jaieon Perry in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.
It was the first time in recent memory that Canton trailed.
Things began to look bleak as Parker fumbled on Canton’s first drive to start the second half, but the Warrior defense buckled down.
“Steelton has a very explosive offense and can score quickly. They showed us that with some big plays,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “I think our defense stepped up. That’s a tough team offensively to hold, and I think they did a great job.”
For the entire first half, the Rollers picked up chunk plays on screen passes with the Canton defense honed in on rushing Erby.
The Warriors took that option away in the second half.
“We tried to tell our linebackers ‘If those guys are going in there, and everybody’s (rushing), they’re letting (the receivers) in,’” Sechrist said. “We had to be looking for that, stay deeper and look for that screen. We tuned them in on it a little more.”
Canton forced Steel-High to punt following the fumble, but could not move the ball on the next drive and had to kick it away.
However, Canton jumped on a fumble at the Steel-High 20 yard line to get it back.
That’s when Parker began to break loose.
He scored on a 15-yard run to give Canton a 19-14 lead, but the two-point try failed and it remained a five-point margin.
Then it happened again.
Steel-High coughed up the ball at its own 21-yard line, and Parker ran it in from 15 yards out to put the Warriors ahead by two scores.
The Rollers got back on track on their next drive, which was capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run from Pryor to make the score 25-20.
That put Parker back in the driver’s seat.
He carried the ball five times for 41 yards on the next drive, and finished it with a 12-yard touchdown run.
“We knew it was going to be a grind. We just had to keep grinding and hitting those holes hard,” Parker said. “I knew I could run hard on these guys, lower my shoulder and get those extra yards. That’s what I really focused on doing.”
Just as they had all game, the Rollers fought back.
Erby connected with Tyrone Moore for a 44-yard touchdown, and the score was 32-27 with nine minutes remaining in the contest.
“We knew that’s how this game was going to go,” Parker said. “We knew they were going to score on us eventually, but we had our game plan. We knew we needed those long drives for scores, and that’s what we did.”
Canton chewed up the clock on its next possession, but what would have been Parker’s fifth touchdown was called back by a penalty.
After turning it over on downs, the game was in the hands of the Warrior defense.
Canton forced four straight incompletions, and the offense came back on the field in victory formation.
It was a close and hard-fought game, but Sechrist had few doubts on his team’s ability to emerge with the win.
“I knew it with these kids, they’re a really tight team. I knew they wouldn’t give up,” he said. “They knew they were in the game. We knew we had to score to win, and they came out and did a good job.”
Canton, which won its first-ever state game on Saturday, will face 12-0 Old Forge, the District II champions, next week at a location and time to be announced in the coming days.
That means practicing and playing during the Thanksgiving break, but the Warriors do not mind.
“It feels great.” Bellows said. “This is what you look forward to all season. It’s one game at a time now and (trying to) make Canton history.”
