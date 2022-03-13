HERSHEY — Canton’s Riley Parker made a remarkable leap in postseason performance this year. Last year, Parker’s wrestling postseason ended at the District IV tournament. This year, Parker qualified for the state championships and finished in sixth place at 172 pounds.
Last year’s finish provided the motivation for this year’s finish. Parker reflected on his prior finish and said “I used it as motivation to compete every time I went out on the mat.”
Just qualifying for States at 172 is impressive. Parker faced weekly challenges from Nolan Lear, Garrett Garcia and Kohen Lehman for the past three weeks. All four of the District IV competitors qualified for states. Three of them medaled.
Parker expressed gratitude for the competition on the way to Hershey. “I definitely think it helped. They are some of the best guys at the weight. Wrestling them every week kept me humble and wanting more.”
Parker faced recent nemesis Garrett Garcia in the fifth place bout. Garcia pinned Parker at the District IV tournament and the Northeast Regional tournament. Unfortunately, Garcia forced the same result in Hershey.
Parker had no regrets. “I think I came down here and did what I could. I just wanted to come down here and compete.”
His coach, Lyle Wesneski, expressed pride in Parker’s accomplishment. “He had a great weekend. We’re not upset. He’s wrestled well. He’s really made huge strides throughout the season and we’re bringing home a medal.”
Parker is junior and will return for one more year. Wesneski looked forward to next year. “Now we got a little motivation to climb higher on the podium for next year. That gives him something to work for.”
