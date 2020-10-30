When the fall started you may not have known their names.
Many found out about Riley Parker as an athlete last winter during wrestling season when he had a standout freshman year for Canton.
However, in football, he hadn’t gotten a chance to take on a starring role yet.
His sister Addison is a freshman on the Troy girls’ soccer team, a team loaded with talented upperclassmen.
While they may not have been on everyone’s radar when the fall began, the two have put the NTL on notice this season.
“It felt and still feels pretty good,” Riley said. “Just getting to have the ball in my hands and being able to make a play with my team, pushing the tempo on teams and having a good time.”
This year, Parker has had the ball in his hands a lot, especially since the team returned from quarantine the past four three games.
In each of those games Parker has been a beast running the ball. On just 65 carries in four games Parker has 447 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
After having success in wrestling last year, and seeing time in football the sophomore knew he was capable of taking a bigger role this fall.
“We knew we had what it takes being able to play with these guys,” Parker said of the freshmen wrestlers from last year. “Our success from last year really helped us focus and keep grinding to get better.
“Just everyone seeing each other, getting on the field, and making plays got everyone confident and pumped up.”
For Parker there was a ton of excitement for Saturday’s game against Muncy. After falling a year ago to Muncy in the final, Parker was ready for something different this year.
However, Parker will now miss the game.
It’s a tough blow in a season that has been full of uncertainty.
The Warriors played just four games this fall, and had to start the season late as sports were delayed before the start of the season.
“It really did feel pretty different,” Parker said of the different offseason. “We did a lot of practicing in the summer though. Having Troy first game was a real twist in our season. That threw some stuff off on not getting the same amount of games, it felt a lot different.”
For Addison it has been a lot of fun to join such a successful soccer program.
“It’s been really exciting,” Addison said. “I have been super excited to play on this team knowing what they have done over the years. I’m excited to play with Hunter (Nicole McClellan), and she’s graduating this year. Playing with a good team is fun.”
Like her brother, Addison has had a breakthrough season this year, especially after the return from quarantine.
The freshman had a goal in back-to-back games against Athens and Towanda, netting the game-winner against Towanda. She also had both goals for Troy in a win over Wyalusing.
Having a player like McClellan draw the attention of defenses has certainly made life easier for Parker.
“At the beginning of the season we knew teams would tag team Nicole because of her success and 100 goals,” Addison said. “To help out really feels good.”
In back-to-back wins over Athens and Towanda the Trojans won without McClellan having to score a goal, with Parker and MaKenna Matthews scoring in both games.
“It was really awesome,” Parker said of scoring in each game. “Nicole was a big part of that either assisting for the goals or getting it down the field. She helped a lot even though she was getting double teamed by players.
“When other teams have multiple people on Nicole it gives you more space.”
For both brother and sister, there have been some huge moments this year, and many of those moments came right after the team’s returned from quarantine.
Canton football started the year with a big win at Troy, but it was more the passing game than Parker that did the damage.
“We definitely had our game plan for Troy,” Riley said. “We knew they were going to be tough up front. We knew running the ball against them was going to be tough. We knew against these other teams we could get the ball running and still be able to pass it when it is needed.”
For both brother and sister it was against Athens where they really made the league standup and take notice.
Against the Wildcats Riley ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
“I take pride in being able to throw off other coaches game plans in them not having guys that can stop us, and that leaves open our wide receivers to make plays,” Riley said.
“Coming into that I felt that was going to be my chance to turn some heads and get some people watch. I went out and did what I could do and it made a difference.”
For the Troy girls this was the first time in the careers of anyone on the team that they beat Athens, and it came with Parker providing one of the goals.
Parker has seen teams start to give her a bit more attention now that she has been scoring goals.
“I feel like once you score a couple times they are watching you, like MaKenna Matthews (as well),” Addison said. “There are more people on you, they cover you, are more aware of you and try and shut you down more.”
For Parker, it’s been fun to see the team lean on the run more this year.
“It is really fun being able to do that,” Riley said. “It makes it more exciting for the players and fans and just kind of keeps everything excited.”
And, the team has had a nice 1-2 punch with Riley and Hayden Ward running the ball.
“I think it really carries over and me and Hayden not letting one person bring us down as often as we can and just using our background of wrestling on our opponents.
“It helps a lot (having two backs). It keeps each of us fresh. It keeps them on their toes to, they don’t always know what’s going on and who is going where. It keeps us fresh so we can run hard the whole game.”
What makes things tough for defenders is the versatility in the backfield as Parker and Ward can run over, around or through defenses.
“Defenders go to tackle one of us one play and get run over and then the next play a new back is going full speed and jukes them and they aren’t always ready for it.”
For Addison, just able to start on this team was something she wasn’t sure would happen early in the year.
“I was kind of surprised, but during preseason I worked really hard to earn my spot,” she said. “We all worked hard to get a spot on the team, still surprising being a freshman, but I worked hard and ended up getting it so it’s good.”
While there are players that work year round on soccer, Parker doesn’t play a lot of travel, but she is excited to see what she can do in the sport.
“I don’t really do any travel, I do sometimes with other teams at Liberty Arena in the winter, then some other games in the spring, but not really travel soccer.
“It is exciting knowing I have my spot now and if I keep working hard during the offseason I will hopefully have it next year and be able to do good on the team again.”
Riley has taken on a much different role in football this year, especially on defense after Timmy Ward went down in the opener.
“I’m super proud of how I handle defense,” Riley said. “Timmy was our guy that was the leader, he was the talker, he would call in our plays. I kind of took that role over since he went down and I have continued to do that since then.
“I was nervous (taking over the role on defense), I knew I could get it done though. My teammates helped me out if I ever need it.”
While both siblings are having a huge fall, there is one big difference, as Riley has a Canton jersey on, and his sister wear’s a Troy jersey as Canton has a co-op to play soccer in Troy.
“It definitely is not my favorite,” Riley said of seeing his sister in a Troy uniform. But, I know she’s still playing for everyone here in Canton, she just has to go to Troy to do it.”
It’s different for Addison as well, but she loves her teammates on the team, and has made new friends playing in Troy.
“it’s a little different, our school doesn’t have a soccer team, so to me it doesn’t feel like that much of a difference because it’s my team,” Addison said. “I wish Canton had a soccer team, but going to Troy isn’t that much of a big deal because I like the Troy girls.
“I got closer with a lot of the Troy girls who I didn’t know before soccer. It’s awesome, it’s a big plus of going to Troy for soccer.”
Both siblings love watching each other succeed.
“It’s really fun for me to watch and see her in the paper and watch her games and watch how she gets on the field with all the older girls and still manages to hold her own and play hard,” Riley said.
And, it helps both having the other to push them.
“Having him being so competitive in sports, with wrestling and football it definitely helps a lot,” Addison said.
Riley has learned from older teammates how to handle himself in sports, and he has tried to pass that down to his sister.
“She can look to me to see how I carry myself and how I act and I look to my older teammates to how they carry themselves and they act,” Riley said.
For both there is some competitiveness to try and match each other’s success and push each other.
“We each try and outdo each other every week,” Riley said.
“We are always like that at home,” Addison said. “When he has a good game in football, has a couple touchdowns, the next day I try an go and try and score and we try and push each other.”
