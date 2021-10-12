TROY — Troy’s Addy Parker scored all four goals in a 4-1 Lady Trojan victory over Northeast Bradford on Monday afternoon.
Troy would get assists from Emmi Ward and Anneleise Getola in the win.
Melanie Shumway scored the lone goal for Northeast Bradford. Lady Panthers goalkeeper Ciana Frisbie made 10 saves.
Troy goalkeeper Madelyn Seeley did not face a similar volume in shots stopping three of the four on target.
Troy had seven corner kicks compared to the two from Northeast Bradford
Northeast Bradford next plays at North Penn Mansfield, while Troy hosts Wellsboro. Both games are set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Wyalusing 1, Wellsboro 0
Layla Botts scored the game-winning goal propelling Wyalusing to a crucial 1-0 victory over Wellsboro on Monday afternoon.
Chloe Bennet assisted the Botts goal and Pearl O’Connor shined in net for the Lady Rams, stopping all 11 shots on target.
Wyalusing improved to 11-4 on the season and 7-2 in NTL action. The Lady Rams are 5-0 at home and look to stay perfect hosting Sullivan County 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Muncy 3, Troy 0
Loudin Boring scored all three goals in a 3-0 shutout victory over Troy on Monday afternoon.
Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski registered a team high eight shots on target but couldn’t crack Muncy goalkeeper Eli Slamka who made eight saves.
Bode Hart assisted one of the Boring goals. Troy goalkeeper Eli Randall stopped seven shots.
Troy fell to 5-7 on the season and will travel to play North Penn-Liberty today at 4 p.m.
