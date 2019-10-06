The Wyalusing boys cross-country team took 23rd at the 46th Annual Paul Short Run Saturday.
They finished with 591 points as Monroe Woodbury (132) won the race.
Alex Patton (15:58.7) took second in the race with teammate Kemuel Laudermilch (16:15.2) 14th.
Zion Laudermilch (17:17.3) took 68th, Clayton Petlock (19:34.4) was 270th and Brody Fuhrey (21:45.80 came in 326th to round out their top five.
The Wyalusing girls were 24th with 607 points in the girls’ white race. Mohonasen (136) won.
Catherine Brown (21:03) was 77th while Carina Beebe (21:07.7) was right behind in 81st.
Kayla Beebe (21:29.5) came in 111th, Sierra Allen (22:54.5) was 201st and Madison Patton (22:54.6) finished 202nd.
