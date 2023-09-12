ATHENS — A perfect storm of moxie, big plays, and a lightening delay propelled Wyalusing football over Athens Friday night. The Rams fell behind 12-0 early in the game, but thundered back for a 14-12 victory.
Athens took control of the game early. The Wildcats accumulated twice as many yards as Wyalusing midway through the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Connor Davidson connected with sophomore Dalton Davis for a 39-yard touchdown. The Wildcats added a 75-yard-drive for six midway through the second quarter.
Defensively, the Wildcats held the Rams to 65 yards of offense and barely let them cross midfield.
The game was paused for lightning after a failed PAT attempt on Athens’ second touchdown.
The game was midway through the second quarter, and Athens led 12-0. Both teams retreated to their respective locker rooms to wait out the storm.
Play resumed shortly after 9:00 with Athens kicking off to Wyalusing. Ram returner Joey Gonsauls provided a little spark with a 24-yard return.
The Rams still could not generate consistent offense. Starting quarterback Parker Petlock was replaced by Jonathon Earls. A number of Ram starters would leave throughout the game due to injury.
However, Wyalusing head coach Rich Rogers revealed that his team returned to the field with a new attitude.
“A complete 180 turn around from what the mood was when we went in that locker room during that lightning break to when we came out.”
He commented that his team just needed one play to turn the game around.
After an abbreviated halftime, Gonsauls stood at his own 10-yard line, awaiting the second half kick off. Athens’ Davis blasted the ball to start the second half. Gonsauls settled under the ball, cradled it to his chest and then started to his right. Finding a lane, he crossed the field to his left and bolted to the end zone.
Olivia Haley provided the extra point and Wyalusing was within a score, 12-7.
Three drives later, Earls connected with Casey God for a 37-yard pass from the Athens’ forty yard line. The offensive line made a strong push from the three-yard line and Isaac Shaffer snuck into the end zone. Haley made the extra point and Wyalusing took the lead, 14-12.
Athens struggled to answer, plagued with penalties and miscues. The Ram defense only made things tougher.
The Wildcats assembled one final drive to the Ram eight-yard line with less than three minutes on the clock. Facing fourth and eight, Athens’ drilled a field goal attempt through the uprights.
However, Wyalusing had called time out prior to the snap. An Athens’ penalty on the second attempt pushed the ball back to the 13 yard line. Athens missed the 30-yard attempt and Wyalusing secured the victory.
Rogers believes his team is beginning to realize its potential.
“We talk to them all the time about this is how winners do things, this is how winners react to things. I think they are starting to get that. It just takes one spark to get it going.”
