ATHENS — A perfect storm of moxie, big plays, and a lightening delay propelled Wyalusing football over Athens Friday night. The Rams fell behind 12-0 early in the game, but thundered back for a 14-12 victory.

Athens took control of the game early. The Wildcats accumulated twice as many yards as Wyalusing midway through the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Connor Davidson connected with sophomore Dalton Davis for a 39-yard touchdown. The Wildcats added a 75-yard-drive for six midway through the second quarter.