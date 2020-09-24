MECHANICSBURG — After laying out two proposed plans, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) approved a motion to confirm the dates of state championships for fall sports.
Dates for golf, tennis, cross country, volleyball and field hockey championships will all remain the same under this option, opposed to the other option of moving each state final a week earlier.
State finals for football are the only contests to be rearranged under this motion. They will be played Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28. Since the PIAA went to six classifications, these games were usually split into a three-day affair with two games being played each day. This year with the two-day format, three games will be played each day (11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.).
When asked about putting out the postseason brackets for state championships, Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said it was important to pass this now — opposed to at the association’s next board meeting (Oct. 7) — because some sports, like golf, will begin district playoffs within that time period.
“We’re cautiously optimistic we will be able to have a regular season, district playoffs and state playoffs before Thanksgiving weekend,” Lombardi said.
All state tournaments will only include teams that won its respective district championship.
District 1 Chairman Michael Barber brought forth several related motions that were discussed by the board. One that passed unanimously on its first motion was a postseason waiver that ultimately puts each individual district in charge of determining postseason eligibility based on regular season contests. The motion suspends a current bylaw that says a team is only eligible for the postseason if it plays 33% of its contests. This motion was only approved for fall sports and may be revisited for winter sports when the season approaches.
Barber also made a motion that passed Wednesday that allows teams that are not participating in postseason contests to continue with continue athletic competitions through Thanksgiving weekend. Teams are still not allowed to exceed the maximum number of contests for their respective sports under this motion.
Barber’s final motion, which was not approved nor denied but will be discussed at the PIAA’s next board of director’s meeting, was in regard to an alternate solution to allow fall sports to be played in the spring if teams play less than 40% of their regular season contests.
Assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz said guidelines for competitive cheerleading will be put out next week.
The next board of director meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
State Championship Dates
Golf — Individual state championships: Oct. 19, Oct. 20; Team
championships: Oct. 26
Cross Country — Class 1A: Nov. 6; Class 2A and 3A: Nov. 7
Volleyball — Nov. 21
Field Hockey — Week of Nov. 21
Football — Nov. 27 and Nov. 28
