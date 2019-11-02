The PIAA Cross-country Championships are this morning beginning with the Class A girls race at 9:30 a.m.
The Wyalusing girls, District IV, Class A champions, will be in that race along with local individual qualifiers Towanda’s Erica Locke, Sayre’s Kayla Hughey and Troy’s Sydney Taylor.
The Lady Rams are led by Catherine Brown, Kayla Beebe and Carina Beebe.
The Class AA girls’ race is next at 10:15 with CV’s Jules Jones making her fourth and final appearance.
The Class AAA girls’ race follows at 11 a.m. followed by the Class A boys’ race at 11:45 p.m.
The Wyalusing boys’ should be one of the top teams in that race with with Alex Patton, Kemuel Laudermilch, Zion Laudermilch and Logan Newton.
The Class AA race will be next at 12:30 p.m. with North Penn-Mansfield’s Sam Shedden competing.
The final race is the Class AAA boys’ race at 1:15 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.