MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA is pushing back mandatory practices for fall sports at least two weeks and plans to reconvene Aug. 21 to discuss the future of the fall sports season after Gov. Wolf made comments Thursday that he believes no sports should take place until 2021.
The PIAA announced the change during a board of directors meeting Friday afternoon, which was scheduled in reaction to Wolf’s remarks.
“The board believes that the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health,” the PIAA said in a statement. “It is clear to PIAA the unintended consequences of canceling fall sports need to be further reviewed.”
During the two-week time period, which would expire Aug. 24, teams are allowed to continue with voluntary practices.
“The board is not kicking the can down the road. We’re trying to get as much information as possible,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said.
The PIAA will attempt to work cooperatively with the governor and other departments to make sure all parties are on the same page, the association said.
“PIAA is asking the governor, along with the Departments of Health and Education, to partner with us and work collaboratively to further discuss fall sports,” the association said.
During the PIAA’s previous meeting on July 29, it was specifically stated that in order for athletic competitions to resume, a team must complete a preseason that includes three weeks of practices, excluding golf (three days) and tennis (one week).
With mandatory practices pushed back two weeks, that would mean the first day games could begin Friday, Sept. 11.
As it stands under the gathering limitations, fans will be prohibited from attending games.
Wolf’s initial remarks about suspending the season on Thursday were directly in response to a question about whether or not fans will be allowed at sporting events this fall.
He explained that the state government’s stance is to prevent people from gathering in congregated settings in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Towards the end of his answer, he looked away from the media towards Dr. Rachel Levine, then stated that, “the recommendation is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1st.”
Later, he made it clear that his recommendation was not an order or mandate, but it was to hold off on youth league and school sports to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, of Centre County, said most — if not all — of his fellow Republican senators support holding school sports this fall.
Wolf has had a pattern of acting with little or no input from the Legislature, Corman said.
“He put the PIAA in a really difficult position,” Corman said. “He should have made it an order if he could, or he should have stayed out of it.”
The PIAA had previously stated that the resumption of sports would be delegated to each school district based on its plan to resume the academic year and its community’s situation with the coronavirus.
Since then, several conferences — like the Mid-Penn Conference — have decided to push back its season and eliminated a few weeks of non-conference games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.