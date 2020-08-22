Game on.
A question that had been on the minds of high school athletes across Pennsylvania for weeks was answered Friday when the PIAA Executive Board voted in favor of a fall sports season. Doug Bohannon of District 3 made the motion to allow official fall practices to begin on Monday, Aug. 24. Dave Bitting, also of District 3, gave a second to the motion which passed by a 25-5 vote.
Returning to competition has been a widely debated topic after Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation on Aug. 6 that no youth or scholastic sports should be played until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The PIAA continued to push for an abbreviated fall season, which could still include state playoffs, and adopted a return-to-competition plan that was approved by its medical advisory committee.
Friday’s vote means individual school districts will now decide whether their athletes compete this fall. Athletes from Adams County schools have been participating in voluntary on-campus workouts since June under their school-approved return-to-play plans.
“I wouldn’t call it a sense of relief,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said of Friday’s decision. “The board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what our constituents were saying. It’s a good thing, as illustrated by the vote.”
The PIAA will continue to gather information as fall practices begin, making adjustments as necessary.
“We’ll be monitoring this through our district committee members and our board every day starting Monday,” Lombardi said. “We wanted to do our best to provide this start and take it on a step by step measured approach that we’ve done every day since March.”
The first date for competition is Aug. 27 for golf, Aug. 31 for girls’ tennis and Sept. 11 for all other fall sports.
Currently, no spectators are permitted to attend competitions under Wolf’s phased reopening plan, which calls for 25 or fewer people for indoor activities and 250 or fewer for outdoor activities. The PIAA reached out to Wolf’s office regarding relief to the restrictions.
“We continue to advocate to have some spectators there, at least mom and dad,” said Lombardi. “We have asked for consideration, but we have not heard anything back yet.”
Lombardi noted Ohio is allowing up to 1,500 people for its scholastic football games but believes that even 25 percent stadium capacity in PA could alleviate some issues.
The question of an officials’ shortage was raised but Lombardi said the number of PIAA officials who are on inactive status is less than 1 percent.
Friday’s decision concludes a lengthy process that has included multiple meetings, in addition to an emergency session, over the last few months. Lombardi maintained that the PIAA is steadfast in its belief that student-athletes should have the opportunity to compete.
“I think everybody was committed to trying,” he said. “We know there are no guarantees, but we are at least making the attempt to try. If it doesn’t go well and we have to shut down, we’ll do it.
“We think we owed it to our member schools, athletes, coaches, athletic directors, administrators, parents and community members to try.”
