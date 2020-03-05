Two local wrestlers earned top seeds at the PIAA Wrestling Championships Tuesday.
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) and Sullivan County’s Nate Higley (145) both sit at the top of their brackets while Athens’ Gavin Bradley (113) is the third seed.
Seymour (35-1) will face the winner of Burrell’s Nick Salerno (34-14) and Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin (40-5) in the first round.
Higley (46-0) will take on the winner of Hamburg’s Bailey Gimgor (34-9) and Richland’s Cooper Warshel (33-7).
Bradley (36-2) will face the winner of Hickory’s Connor Saylor (32-9) and Mount Pleasant’s Luke Geibig (35-14) in the first round.
At 195 Canton’s Garrett Storch (36-6) will face McGuffey’s Garrett Boone (35-10) in the first round.
At 132 fellow Warrior Hayden Ward (36-9) takes on Burrell’s Ian Oswalt (42-6) while Timmy Ward (36-6) will face Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis (36-4) in the first round.
At 182 pounds Canto’s Derek Atherton-Ely (30-14) has a pigtail match against Cambria Heights’ Ian Eckenrode (37-5). The winner gets second seed Saucon Valley’s Dane Csencsits (39-5).
Athens’ Alex West (33-10) takes on Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell (29-8) in the first round at that weight.
At 220 Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (30-7) will face Eisenhower’s Cael Black (34-7) in the first round.
Athens’ Keagan Braund (30-14) takes on Bishop McDevitt’s Saywer Morgan (30-13) in the preliminary round at 285. The winner gets second seed Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens (35-1).
On the other side of the bracket NEB’s Dawson Brown (33-4) takes on Laurel’s Mitch Miles (35-1) in the first round.
All the action begins at 9 a.m. today with the preliminaries followed by the first round. The first round consolations will start at 1:15 p.m., which ends the first day of Class AA wrestling.
On Friday the quarterfinals and second round consolations will wrestle side by side beginning at 9 a.m. with third round consolations (11:45 a.m.) to follow.
After Class AAA’s afternoon session the Class AA wrestlers are back in action beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the semifinals and fourth round consolations.
The fifth round consolations will follow at 9:30 p.m.
On Championship Saturday the PWCA “AA Coach of the Year” award will be at 1:40 p.m. followed by the parade of champions.
Wrestling for finals, third place, fifth place and seven place begins promptly at 2 p.m.
