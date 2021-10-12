Malta, N.Y. — Morning Times and Daily Review outdoor columnist Steve Piatt picked up several awards in the New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s annual Excellence in Craft Competition for 2020.
Piatt earned second place honors in the newspaper column category for his Still Out There column entry titled, “Our season,” which appeared in both papers. He also earned third place for his Times and Review column titled “Stepping out, with caution.”
In the newspaper feature category judging, Steve Piatt was second with his New York Outdoor News entry “Hunt the track — and kill a big buck,” while Paula Piatt was third in the same category for her entry “Shocking developments,” which appeared in Outdoor News Publications’ seven statewide papers, including New York and Pennsylvania.
Steve Piatt also picked up a third place award in the photo competition with a photo of a bald eagle release which appeared in the Times and Review last year.
The awards were presented at NYSOWA’s annual conference in Saratoga County.
Fatal tree stand fall in N.Y.
Queensbury, N.Y. — New York state recorded its first hunting-related fatality just two days into the Northern Zone archery season when a hunter died in a fall from a tree stand.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Sept. 28 death of 58-year-old Gordon Bartholomew of Warrensburg man after he failed to emerge from the woods.
Police say Bartholomew was given permission from a resident to use his property for bowhunting. Later in the evening, the resident became concerned when Bartholomew never exited the woods and went to check the area where he had been hunting. Bartholomew was eventually found in the woods unresponsive. EMS tried to revive him on scene but were unsuccessful.
According to police, Bartholomew had been bowhunting from a tree stand, where it appears he may have lost his footing as he was descending, falling around 20-25 feet to the ground. He was hunting alone.
South Dakota poised forsuperb pheasant season
Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota pheasant hunting season gets underway Oct. 16, and the numbers look more than promising.
According to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, last year’s season was spectacular in South Dakota, with hunters harvesting over 1 million birds. While 2020 was incredible, the department says 2021 is shaping up to be even better. A mild winter plus a dry spring and summer have contributed to potentially record pheasant numbers.
Pheasant hunting in South Dakota is a long-standing tradition for many hunters across the country and the Midwest. Some believe the state could see even more out-of-state hunters this year because of its loose pandemic rules, KELO-TV reported.
With possible record pheasant numbers this year, officials expect businesses will flourish, which will be good news to some of the bars, restaurants and hotels that have struggled.
South Dakota’s pheasant season runs from Oct. 16 to Jan. 31.
