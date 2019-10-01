Gabby Picco entered Monday’s game needing two goals to reach 50 for her Waverly career.
Only the Wolverines junior didn’t know exactly where she was in career goals going in. She had asked her mom, but hadn’t been told.
In the first half Picco had a hat trick on Monday, as Waverly beat Watkins Glen 10-0. After her second goal she heard the PA announcer tell the crowd that she had reached 50 career goals, and that’s when she knew what she had done.
“I knew I was kind of close,” Picco said. “I kept asking my mom, she said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, I’m not going to put that pressure on you.’
“I didn’t know until he announced it and then it was like, ‘oh.’”
For Picco it was good to not know exactly where she was.
“I didn’t want to become outcome based and know 50 is right there,” she said.
Reaching the milestone on Monday was special for Picco.
“It’s really exciting, since I was able to share it with my teammates,” she said.
Doing it in a home game, in front of her family, just made it even better.
“I was very happy they could come out and support me,” Picco said.
Picco is the second Waverly player in the past couple weeks to hit the milestone, Melina Ortiz hit it earlier this month.
“It was really nice,” she said. “I am really excited I got it. I have been working really hard to get it so it made it 10 times more exciting.”
With Notre Dame next on the schedule Picco was happy to reach the milestone on Monday, although getting it against Notre Dame would have been special to.
“First varsity goal was at Notre Dame, 50th,” Picco said. “But, it was good to just get it now.”
For Picco getting the milestone as a junior is special.
“I have grown up with these players and played with these girls so it made it so much more exciting,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what next year brings to.”
When she started playing in high school Picco never really thought that Monday would come.
“My first two years I was at defense and never thought I was going to get it, and I got it,” she said.
While Picco got her 50th goal, Kaitlyn Clark scored her first career goal in the 19th minute of the second half off a Kennedy Westbrook assist.
Clark is the team’s starting goalie and played the first half in goal.
“This was another great game for us,” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “Our shooting was much improved this game and our passing continues to be impressive. We were able to utilize all players on the field and continue to work on our attack. Gabby Picco is now the second player on this team (Melina Ortiz reached this milestone at our game on 9/11 against Odessa Montour) who has accomplished 50 career goals. Kait Clark scored her first career goal today as well. She took on the goalie one v one and tipped it past her, sliding the ball on the ground. We are very much looking forward to our game on Thursday vs Notre Dame.”
Westbrook started the scoring three minutes in and then Lea VanAllen scored three minutes later.
Westbrook netted her second goal in the 19th minute and Picco got her first goal three minutes later off a Sadie VanAllen assist.
Lea VanAllen got her second goal a minute later, and Sadie VanAllen got a goal off a Picco assist two minutes later.
Four minutes later Picco netted her 50th career goal and then five minutes later Sadie VanAllen got her second goal off a Picco assist, before Picco capped her hat trick with a minute left in the half.
Waverly had 22 shots and three corner kicks and Watkins Glen had five shots and two corner kicks. Clark had one save and Lea VanAllen had four saves. Watkins Glen had 18 saves.
Wyalusing 1, Montgomery 0
Summer McGrath’s goal pushed the Rams to a non-league girls’ soccer win Monday.
McGrath notched the goal off a Hailey Jayne assist.
Wyalusing dominated in shots with 25 to Montgomery’s six. They also had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Pearl O’Connor made nine saves to get the shutout.
Troy 4, North Penn-Mansfield 0
The Trojans scored three second half goals as they picked up the NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
It took over 30 minutes but Troy got on the scoreboard off a Morgan May goal.
Then at 61:10 a shot by Nicole McClellan deflected off a Mansfield defender and into the back of the net.
Morgan Graybill then added back to back goals for the 4-0 victory.
Troy out shot NPM 15-0 and had a 12-0 edge in corner kicks.
Sara Swingle made 11 saves in goal for the Tigers.
Troy won the JV game 4-1 as Ashlynn Husted had two goals. Anna Ensminger and Savannah Smith each scored with Lacey Hinman getting an assist.
Khloe Mitstifer had the NPM goal off an Alexis Crowe assist.
Wellsboro 2, Sayre 0
Two second half goals gave the Hornets an NTL girls’ soccer win Monday.
Just over 10 minutes into the second half Cara Tennis scored off an Emma Coolidge assist to break the scoreless tie.
Wellsboro got an insurance goal three minutes later as Jordyn Abernathy scored off a Hannah Morey helper for the 2-0 win.
The Hornets out shot Sayre 27-5 and had a 12-1 edge in corner kicks.
Sayre keeper Adrianna Barnhart stopped 17 shots with Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi making five saves for the shutout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.