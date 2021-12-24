WYALUSING — The Wyalusing wrestling squad scored six wins by fall on the way to a 60-6 win over visiting Northeast Bradford on Thursday evening.
Clayton Carr (120), Ayden Hunsinger (132), Cade McMicken (138), Skylar Manahan (145), Alex Hunsinger (189) and Evan Johnson (106) all earned pins for the Rams.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan (152), Jordan Lamb (160), Brian Arnold (172) and Nick Woodruff (215) accepted forfeit wins.
Northeast Bradford’s lone win came at 285 pounds where Kamden Ricci scored a pin for the Panthers.
Wyalusing will visit Canton on Jan. 4 in a key NTL dual, while NEB hosts the Warriors the next night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.