WELLSBORO — It was all Wyalusing on the mats Thursday night as the visiting Rams cruised to a 58-12 win over Wellsboro in an Northern Tier League showdown.
Ayden Hunsinger (132), Skyler Manahan (145), Hunter Manahan (152), Jordan Lamb (160), Brian Arnold (172), Alex Hunsinger (189) and Nick Woodruff (215) all won by fall — including six straight from the lighter Manahan to Woodruff.
Clayton Carr (113) and Cade McMicken (138) both earned wins by technical fall for the Rams.
Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson accepted a forfeit in the victory.
Wellsboro would get a pin from Justice Harlan at 285 pounds and Ezra Lawton accepted a forfeit for the Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.