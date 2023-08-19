Piatt column pic

Steve Piatt returned from British Columbia in 2019 with great memories, but without a mountain goat.

 Photo Provided/ Steve Piatt

On paper, it seems pretty simple. Fly to Anchorage, Alaska, board a boat on Prince William Sound, glass the hillsides until we spot some mountain goats, then make the climb into shooting position.

It’s a perfect game plan, one I’ve been dreaming of and planning and preparing for over the past year or so.