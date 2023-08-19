On paper, it seems pretty simple. Fly to Anchorage, Alaska, board a boat on Prince William Sound, glass the hillsides until we spot some mountain goats, then make the climb into shooting position.
It’s a perfect game plan, one I’ve been dreaming of and planning and preparing for over the past year or so.
Then I’m reminded, having done this before back in 2019, when I was four years younger, of the words of former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, who once said, “Everybody’s got a game plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
And I reminded, too, of my British Columbia hunt, when the mountain – and weather – figuratively punched me in the mouth. I returned home, bruised and battered by the steep climbs, snow and cold, and horses that treated me as if I were a wishbone.
Without a goat. But wanting a rematch.
So, here I am, a month out from just that, this time in a different setting, hoping to harvest a billy in the spectacular surroundings in which they live, knowing full well it could be my last hunt of this physical nature.
So I prepare, regularly donning a sand-filled Stone Glacier pack, logging miles and looking for challenging vertical ascents I know I’ll face in the Chugach National Forest, knowing the goats reside in areas no one else would consider, and knowing, too, that it will almost assuredly be wet and, at the very least, chilly.
Having done this before, I know the mountain and all that comes with it will punch me in the mouth.
The planning and preparation has dominated my year, and at this point some of the finer details are coming into play: a moratorium on chocolate chip cookies; ice cream only rarely; longer hikes and steeper climbs; weighing the gear I’ll tote up the mountain and cutting ounces here and there in an effort to reduce the strain.
Too, there are sessions at the shooting range, where I stretch my comfort level out to 300 yards and beyond with my Browning X-Bolt in 300 Winchester Magnum. Trying to simulate the moment of truth, knowing that if the opportunity comes it could be in windy and rainy conditions, with a dramatic elevation change to deal with as well.
There are countless details to address. Hunting license and tags. Gear lists. Flights. Even preparing for the possibility that I’ll be bringing home something that needs to go to the taxidermist.
It would be easier, yes, to have my summer consumed by evenings on the Susquehanna River, plying its waters for smallmouth bass, or hiking into remote brook trout waters with a much lighter load than I’ve been carrying around the area all summer on steep rural roads, receiving looks from passers-by usually reserved for the town idiot.
Having done this before, I’m well aware of what I’ll be dealing with. That has helped my mental preparation, knowing this is going to hurt and there will be moments of adversity. Fear, too, is a great motivator – fear of not being able to make the necessary climb, fear of wasting the investment of time and money, fear of not making the shot when the opportunity arrives.
Experienced mountain hunters, those who regularly pursue mountain goats and Dall’s sheep, have a phrase – “embrace the suck” – to describe dealing with everything the mountain throws at you.
And even with success, even when a goat is harvested and you’re admiring the spectacular animal, there is more “suck” left in the hunt, in the form of “coming out heavy” as hunters say, your pack loaded with head, hide and meat.
That’s a punch in the mouth I’ll gladly take.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
