ROME — As the Northeast Bradford girls soccer team battles for a spot in the District 4 Class A playoffs, the Lady Panthers have already accomplished something they should be extremely proud of — hosting their annual Pink Out game for a great cause earlier this season.
The game, which was held on Oct. 4, was organized by Northeast Bradford senior Maisie Neuber.
While most Pink Out games raise money for breast cancer awareness, Neuber also wanted to help out local non-profit Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, which assists families in Bradford, Tioga and Sullivan counties who have children battling cancer.
The team held a bake sale and a basket raffle with all proceeds going to the local organization.
“Everyone has to do an individual service project (for National Honor Society) and I wanted to raise money for an organization. I know that Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone is not to raise awareness for breast cancer, however, September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month so I did a Pink Out game to raise money for childhood cancer awareness,” said Neuber.
Neuber was happy to help out an organization that is run by someone close to her.
“One of the girls I played travel softball with, she goes to Canton and her mom is the president of the organization. We’re really close with them and it meant a lot to raise money for that organization and to be able to help out other families in our community who went through the same thing that they did a couple years ago,” Neuber said of KCFCA President Michelle Ward.
Ward was thrilled to see Neuber and her teammates step up to help out Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
“It is so amazing to have the continued support of our local communities. It’s even better when the support comes from other kids supporting their own. Maisie did a great job organizing this event and is an amazing young person. We are honored she chose Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone for her donations,” said Ward.
Neuber was happy to have Ward on hand for the Pink Out game.
“They were just really appreciative and supportive. Michelle was actually able to come and watch the game and do the balloon release that we did at halftime and that was just really heartwarming for me. I just gave her a big hug and she said ‘thank you so much.’ It just really meant a lot to me and I was just glad she could make it and I was able to help out such a great cause,” said Neuber.
The Panthers were able to pick up a 4-3 win over Williamson in the Pink Out game, and while the weather didn’t cooperate, the event still raised enough money to reach Neuber’s goal — and the support from both NEB, Williamson and the community was strong.
“While the weather was definitely not what I had hoped for, there was an incredible amount of support from the community. During halftime, we released balloons with the girl’s on the Williamson team as well as local youth players. We took this time to remember those who had lost their lives battling cancer as well as survivors and those still courageously fighting,” Neuber said. “I’m just glad we were able to pull off the win while also helping a great organization at the same time.”
