The District 4 playoffs kick off this weekend, with semifinals for two teams, and with a big district final rematch for Canton.
The Warriors have a rematch with Muncy, as the two square off in the finals for the third straight year in Class A on Saturday afternoon.
Athens is at Danville in AAA on Saturday and Troy hosts South Williamsport in AA today.
CLASS A
SATURDAY, 1 P.M.
NO. 2 MUNCY AT NO. 1 CANTON
For Canton’s players and coaches this is the game they have been waiting a year for.
“We are ready and excited to play for the district championship,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We are ready for a rematch with Muncy.”
After a hectic season, the Warriors are happy to be at this point.
“It has been a crazy year to say the least, we are excited to be in the position we are at the end of the season,” Sechrist said.
“Our team has been resilient this whole year and I am proud of the way they have responded to all the uncertainty and challenges we have had to face.”
Canton knows they face a tough test in the final.
“Muncy is a good football team with a lot of big game experience and they will come ready to play Saturday,” Sechrist said. “The key is to stay focused and to continue to play like we have been lately.”
The two teams squared off two weeks ago with Canton getting the win.
However, Muncy was shorthanded that week with some players out, and this week a few Canton players, including star running back Riley Parker, will be out for Canton.
“For our team watch for all the players playing for each other and doing whatever it takes to get the job done,” Sechrist said. “For Muncy, they will have their quarterback back and he is very consistent throwing the ball and is a threat running the ball.”
For Canton’s players being into the playoffs is special.
“I’m very excited to start the playoffs,” senior Ben Knapp said. “After everything that’s happened this year, it’s great to finally be competing for what we worked so hard for.
“It’s great coming this far and having this opportunity when many don’ tnow we just need to capitalize.”
The Canton players know how special it is to play Muncy again.
“I’m very excited for a rematch with Muncy,” Knapp said. “They’ll have their full squad back and will be hungry, and it will be a great game. After the last two years, words can’t even describe how bad we want and need this title.”
Canton’s players have been happy to see the team deal with everything that has been thrown their way this year.
“I’m very happy with how everyone has overcome adversity and stayed resilient since returning,” Knapp said. “A lot of young guys have really showed how well they can play at the varsity level.
“It’s great to be at home, but in the end we’re all just grateful for this opportunity to play a great team like Muncy for a championship and it will be great for both communities.”
All year Canton was happy for each game they got, and now they get the chance to play for a title.
“I am super excited for our game this Saturday,” sophomore Hayden Ward said. “All the way back in camp coach Sechrist told us to play every game like it would be our last and that’s what we have done. It’s nice to have a chance to be district champs considering we are lucky enough to get a couple games in this year. I think we have been playing pretty good so far, but we aren’t satisfied there is always room to get better and improve everyday.”
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
NO. 3 SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT AT NO. 2 TROY
The Trojans are ready and excited to kick off the postseason.
“We are very excited about earning an opportunity in the postseason,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We knew that to have a chance at an opportunity we could not have a hiccup after a disappointing week one. With all the Covid craziness and adversity with a long layoff midseason I am very proud of the team for keeping things together. It certainly has not been easy. They gave themselves a chance to do great things.”
Since they came back from the shutdown the Trojans have been on a roll.
“I feel we have slowly improved despite everything that has happened,” Smith said. “It’s always a goal to get better every week and peak at the end of the season. I feel we have done that now we have to finish. Our last few games have been against good programs, with good players. The team has responded well.”
The Trojans know they face a tough test this week.
“South Williamsport over the last 10 years has been one of the more dominant programs in the area,” Smith said. “They develop great players, and are historically an extremely well disciplined team that are used to postseason play year after year. I love their style. It’s like a mirror image of us. We have similar philosophies, believe in physicality, line play and hard nosed football players. It’s scary as this is something you see very little of anymore since the invention of basketball on turf. I have no idea how we will respond as this type of football is a totally different type of challenge.”
With both teams being running teams, Smith knows they have to take advantage over every chance in the game.
“A game like this can fly,” Smith said. “There will be limited opportunities to score when the clock continuously runs. We have to take advantage of every opportunity on offense, hang on to the ball and have limited penalties. Defensively we better be prepared to take on blocks and team tackle as their a good physical, offensive unit.”
For Troy junior Mason Imbt it’s nice to have the chance to compete in the playoffs.
“I would first off like to wish best of luck for all teams in the NTL,” Imbt said. “My team and I are very excited to start playoffs, especially against a very well coached and physical team like South Williamsport. I’m very happy with how the team has been playing, we have come together as a team and we have rallied some good wins against good teams.
“I’m very excited to get to play at home so we can get our seniors another game here and we can get their parents to the game. Go Trojans.”
SATURDAY, 1 P.M.
NO. 3 ATHENS AT NO. 2 DANVILLE
The Wildcats didn’t let themselves think ahead during the season, but now the regular season is complete and they can focus on the playoffs.
“Something we preached all season the last month and a half, we can’t worry about stuff, we just go one game at a time and anytime we play is a bonus,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “We got to play six games and that was a huge bonus and now we are in the playoffs and they are really excited.”
The Wildcats know they face a tough test this week.
“Very, very athletic team,” Young said. “They have a little bit of size to them, they have a ton of athletes on both sides of the ball. We have to be at our best, they have a very talented quarterback. He does a nice job spreading the all around and he’s super athletic. He’s where there whole offense and special teams start with him.
“We have to be at our best, we have to be fundamentally sound, limit the big plays and do a good job of tackling. If we continue doing the little things we have done well we will be able to compete.”
The Wildcats know after a long trip they have to get off to a strong start.
“Last week was a long bus ride on a school bus,” Young said. “We talked about that a little bit last week. You don’t want to get in a hole right away, it makes us climb up the hill from the beginning.”
With the craziness of this season, a Saturday ay game is nothing new for Athens who has played twice on Monday and games on Saturday this year as well.
“It’s funny,” Young said. “I haven’t heard a kid mention we are playing on Saturday or we are playing on Saturday afternoon. It has kind of helped with our approach this year. Our approach has been one day at a time and be proud and know it could be the last time we put the helmet on whether you lose in the playoffs or to Covid 19. Hopefully we give them our best and it’s a ballgame.”
For Athens, just playing in the playoffs is special. They are just enjoying this week as they have each week.
“That’s kind of been our approach all year, one game at a time, one day at a time,” Young said. “There are people around our state and our neighbors who didn’t get to play this fall, Waverly will maybe have a few games late winter or early spring, but nothing is guaranteed. We had a hiccup with Canton and we definitely didn’t play our best one week this year, we weren’t better than the previous week. All we are asking kids this week is can we be better Saturday afternoon than we were the Friday before. If we can be fundamentally sound we will have a chance. This has been a fun group to be around, they have dealt with a lot of issues and displayed a good amount of leadership for sure.”
