Will Poirier became the first player in Wellsboro history with 50 career goals, and 50 career assists.
Now, he is The Daily & Sunday Review All-Region Player of the year.
Sullivan County’s Trace Neary and Kaeden Mann of Wellsboro are both 50 goal scorers in their careers, and they share the honor of offensive player of the year.
Zach Singer of Wellsboro is the defensive player of the year, while Landon Lantz of Athens is the newcomer of the year.
Wellsboro’s Todd Fitch is the coach of the year and Asher Ellis of Athens is the goalie of the year.
Mason Hughey of Sayre is the most dangerous player in the region.
The hustle player of the year is Daniel Horton of Athens and Brandon Kuhn of NEB is the most versatile player in the region.
The first team includes Poirier, Neary, Ellis, Hughey, Singer, Mann, Kuhn, Ellis and Lantz along with Sullivan County’s Jalen Thomas; Travis Reynard and Nate Quinn o Athens and Zach Rowland, Jack Poirier and Ethan Ryan of Wellsboro.
Towanda’s Daniel Wright; Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski; NP-Liberty’s Caiden Alexander; Towanda’s Logan Lambert and Wellsboro’s Joe Grab are all on the first team.
The second team includes Horton along with Bryon Fitzgerald and Owen Schweitzer of Sullivan County. NP-Liberty’s Taylor Nelson and Zack Hoffman are on the second team with Athens’ Jason Gao.
Wellsboro’s Owen Richardson; Dustin Benedict and John Wetzel are on the second team with NEB’s Garrett Cooper; Dan Seeley and Julian Jampo.
Troy’s Conner Foust, Isaias Watkins and Brady Spalding are on the second team, with Sayre’s Brayden Post and Cody VanBenthuysen.
Towanda’s Austin Fowler and Nick Place are on the second team.
The third team includes NP-Liberty’s Derek LItzelman and Jackson Brion and Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley.
Sayre’s Cole Gelbutis is on the third team with Wellsboro’s Brody Morral and NEB’s Gavin Merritt.
Troy’s Owen Williams and CJ Stanton are on the third team with Sayre’s Connor Young and Jia Yang Huang, while Towanda’s Cody Griffith; Troy’s Jacob Case and Athens’ James Benninger-Jones and Cody Blakeman are all on the third team.
The rookie team includes Sparling and Towanda’s Jared Jones and Michael Ferrulli. Sayre’s Alex Campbell, Lantz, Foust and Sam Rudy of Wellsboro are on the rookie team.
Peyton McClure of Wellsboro; Brendon Allen and Cesar Alvarez of NEB; Troy’s Logan Prouty; Sayre’s Aiden Ennis and Braydon Dekay and NP-Liberty’s Zack Wilcox and Carter Grinnell are all on the rookie team.
