The NTL boys’ soccer coaches named their all-stars.
Will Poirier was the overall MVP and the all-state pick.
Todd Fitch was the all-state pick as coach of the year.
There were co-offensive and defensive players of the year. For offense it was Kaeden Mann of Wellsboro and Mason Hughey of Sayre, on defense Daniel Wright of Towanda and Zach Singer of Wellsboro.
The first-team forwards are Jack Poirier, Joe Grab, Nathan Quinn and Mann. The first-team midfielders are Will Poirier, Hughey, Wyatt Hodlofski of Troy and Taylor Nelson of NP-Mansfield.
First team goalie is Ethan Ryan of Wellsboro. Second-team goalie is Asher Ellis of Athens.
The first-team defenders are Singer, Wright, Jordan Lantz of Athens and Zach Rowland of Wellsboro.
Second-team forwards are Cody VanBenthuysen of Sayre; Caiden Alexander of NP-Liberty; Logan Lambert of Towanda and Brandon Kuhn of NEB.
Second-team midfielders are Travis Reynard of Athens; Brayden Post of Sayre; Nick Place of Towanda; Caleb Morgan of Williamson and Tyler Chambers of Athens.
Second-team defensive players are Jon Wetzel of Wellsboro; Jason Gao of Athens; Connor Faust of Troy; Jia Yang Huang of Sayre and Zach Hoffman of NP-Liberty.
Honorable mention forwards are Derek Litzelman of NP-Liberty; Daniel Horton of Athens; Jackson Brion of NP-Liberty and Sam Rudy of Wellsboro.
The honorable mention midfielders are Owen Richardson of Wellsboro; Isias Watkins of Troy; Dustin Benedict of Wellsboro and Brady Sparling of Troy.
The honorable mention goalie is Cole Gelbutis of Sayre and the honorable mention defenders are Jacob Case of Troy; Jared Jones of Towanda; Colby Blakeman of Athens and James Bennenger-Jones of Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.