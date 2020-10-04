Will Poirier got the ball at the top of the eighteen yard box, and did what he’s done his entire career, he looked to pass. On a night where he would score a first half hat trick to become the first Wellsboro player ever to record 50 goals and 50 assists in a career, Poirier was as unselfish as ever. He did find someone when he looked to pass, as Joe Grab took the delivery and slotted it into the top right corner of the net for the first goal in a 10-1 Wellsboro victory over Williamson.
“That says a lot about the kind of player he is,” Wellsboro Coach Todd Fitch said.
“He’s been unselfish his entire career. It says a lot that he got 50 assists before 50 assists.”
Make no mistake, the limited fans, socially distanced and in masks, came to watch the four year letterman score goals, and score he did.
His first goal on the night came off of an excellent individual effort by Sophomore
Sam Rudy. Rudy drove through the midfield, beat a center back, and slid Poirier into goal, where Poirier calmly finished it with just under twenty five minutes left in the first half.
“Sam made a great play and he could’ve taken the shot himself,” said Poirier.
And, after scoring again midway through the first half, Poirier was on the doorstep of the 50 goal club.
So, when he found himself in a one-on-one situation in front of goal late in the first half, it looked for all the world like he would score his 50 th career goal. The normally reliable finisher hit it right at the Warrior keeper, though and he would have to wait a few more minutes.
“I should have scored that one,” said Poirier.
The coveted goal would come. With :55 left in the first half, Joe Grab found Poirer at the top of the box. He turned and shot with his weaker left foot and hit a perfect rocket into the bottom right corner and was greeted by his teammates.
“Joe found me and I knew I needed to score it,” said Poirier.
Grab himself is closing in on 50 goals, once again showing the unselfishness of this Wellsboro team.
“These guys know that if they are unselfish, they will get their stats,” said Fitch.
For Fitch, he’s seen a lot of great midfielders go through the program, but Poirier is the first to reach the 50/50 milestone.
“Will puts in the work 12 months of the year and this is his return on that investment,” he said. “He’s an example to future players on how to do things.”
For Poirier, following in the footsteps of players like Gabe Leach and Tanner Runyan in the midfield has helped him.
“I played with those guys my freshman year and I learned a lot,” he said.
Couple that experience with having weapons like Kaeden Mann, who is also closing in on 50 assists after scoring his 50th career goal last year, and Joe Grab, who is closing in on 50 goals on his own, and it makes it much easier to put up the stats he
has.
“There is a lot of great players on this team and it makes it easy,” he said.
It’s also extra special getting to do this with his brother, Jack, starting at left wing, and his cousin, Zach Singer, starting at center back.
“Them being here makes it better,” he said.”
