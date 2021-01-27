With the forecast of inclement weather, the local sports calendar on Tuesday was wiped clean.
Some games are being moved to today, while others are moved to other dates, or awaiting being rescheduled.
The Troy at Sayre boys’ basketball game, the NP-Mansfield at CV boys game and the Towanda at Canton boys game are all moved until today.
The Canton at Towanda girls game is moved to Thursday. The game will now be part of a doubleheader with the boys. The girls will play at 4:30 p.m., there will be a JV game after, and then a boys varsity game, starting at 7 p.m.
Williamson at Wyalusing boys’ basketball and Athens at NP-Liberty boys are both postponed until a date to be determined, as is the Wyalusing at Williamson wrestling match.
The Athens at Troy wrestling match will be moved to Feb. 9, while the Wellsboro at Northeast Bradford boys’ basketball game is now Feb. 13.
The Sayre at Canton wrestling match was canceled due to Canton shutting down wrestling for 10 days, that match will not be made up.
Prior to the weather on Tuesday the Waverly virtual swim meet with Dryden had already been postponed until Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.