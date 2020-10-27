The postseason kicks into high gear for many sports this week, while other teams are wrapping up their seasons.
Just as it looked like teas were making it to the finish line this fall, Covid struck again and has knocked one school out of the postseason.
Sullivan County shut down for the week after a Covid case, and now the Sullivan County boys and girls are out of the tournament.
Sullivan County boys is a tough one to see as the Griffins were the third seed, but had beaten the top seed in Class A twice this year, the only two losses top seeded Millville had this year.
This week is the first week of the postseason for football, but for Canton it’s also the week that decides if this is the year they win a district title.
With just two Class A teams qualifying for districts, the Warriors host Muncy in a district final at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It’s the third straight year the two teams will meet for the title, with the Indians winning the past two games.
At the same time on Saturday the Athens boys, the third seed in AAA, will be at second seeded Danville in a semifinal.
On Friday night at 7 p.m. the Troy football team, the AA second seed, host No. 3 South Williamsport.
Teams that didn’t make districts are able to add games this year for the next two weeks, and Wellsboro has added a game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Montgomery. The game will be in Wellsboro after the girls’ soccer teams district game.
Four teams so far have ended their football seasons and won’t add any more games.
Towanda, Wyalusing, CV and NP-Mansfield have all ended their football seasons, while it is still unknown if Sayre will add a game.
Today the District 4 soccer playoffs kick off, and opening games continue through this week.
This year, higher seeds have a chance to host opening round games, so for the first time some area teams will have playoff games on their fields.
In Class A boys today the No. 3 Sullivan County boys were to host No. 6 Southern Columbia before being shut down. Southern will move on in the tournament. No. 7 NEB is at No. 2 East Juniata and No. 8 Sayre is at No. 1 Millville.
On Thursday in AA action No. 2 Wellsboro hosts No. 7 Loyalsock, while the No. 2 Athens boys host No. 3 Jersey Shore on Saturday in the AAA playoffs.
Every boys NTL game this week is a 4 p.m. start.
For the girls on Wednesday in Class A action No. 7 Sullivan County is at No. 2 East Juniata and No. 6 Wyalusing is at No. 3 Northumberland Christian. However, the Griffins pulled out of the tournament on Monday and EJ will now have a bye into the semifinals.
In AA the Towanda girls are the eighth seed and are at No. 1 Central Columbia on Friday, while No. 4 Troy hosts No. 5 Montoursville and No. 3 Wellsboro hosts No. 6 Lewisburg all on Friday at 4 p.m.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday No. 1 Athens girls host No. 4 Mifflinburg.
The District 4 cross country championships kick off Thursday at Warrior Run high school.
Volleyball districts are set to begin as early as this week.
Athens girls are going to be competing out of District 2 in a District 2/District 4 tournament. They are set to play this week against the loser of Nanticoke and Berwick.
The A and AA teams are set to play starting with games on Saturday, with A semifinals taking place and AA quarterfinals, although it doesn’t appear enough teams will qualify to have quarterfinals. What impact this will have for the A semifinals being played this weekend, and any matches next week is unknown right now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.