With the late start it might seem like the fall season just began.
However, teams are already starting to gear up for the postseason.
This year postseasons will have a bit of a different look for every sport.
The District 4 Golf Championships kick off today at Eagles Mere in Sullivan County.
The tournament this year is a one-day 18-hole tournament. There is also no regional tournament this year, as golfers advance straight to states.
While golf tees off today, other sports will gear up later in October.
FOOTBALL DISTRICTS
The District 4 football playoffs will have a completely different look this year.
In Class A and 4A only two teams will advance to districts, as just a district final will be held on Halloween weekend.
In AA and AAA there will be four teams, down from eight most years, and the finals will be November 6 and 7.
Teams must play at least three games to be eligible for the tournament, so Canton, which has played just one game this year, and can’t start playing again until Oct. 13, still have a shot to make it into the postseason.
This year teams can opt out of the District 4 tournament, but they must make their decision by October 26.
While the higher seeds will again host the games, there is a caveat this year. If a school does not allow visiting fans, then they may not end up hosting the game. There is no word of who would host those games.
FOOTBALL STATES
Brackets were released a week ago for the state tournament.
However, news on Tuesday could shake up the PIAA Championships in many classes.
District 11 on Wednesday announced they would opt out of the PIAA Championships and hold their own tournament this year.
There were already individual schools in the state that weren’t playing sports this fall, and others who may choose not to play in states, but now the state tournament will be absent a district with over 60 schools in it.
DISTRICT GOLF
The shotgun start at Eagles Mere will tee off at noon today.
This year, with no regional tournament, three AA boys, one AAA boy and two AA girls will head to the state tournament.
The district championship golf teams will also advance to the state meet.
States this year for AA girls and boys is Monday, Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
For the NTL, Sayre has a pair of golfers in the tournament and Wellsboro, NP-Mansfield and CV have full teams in the tournament.
A look at the pairings for districts.
High School Golf
District 4 Tournament Pairings
Today at Eagles Mere Country Club
(Shotgun start at noon)
Boys tournament
Hole 1a: Jullian Krainak, Midd-West; Peyton Mussina, Montoursville; Tanner Barth, East Juniata; Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg.
Hole 1b: Will Orwig, East Juniata; Cameron Francis, Montoursville; Sean Kelly, Lewisburg; Charlie Betz, Danville.
Hole 2: Nick Mahoney, Lewisburg; Andrew Green, North Penn-Mansfield; Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro; George wetmiller, Selinsgrove.
Hole 3a: Will Gronlund, Lewisburg; Ethan Weiskopff, North Penn-Mansfield; Max Lauver, East Juniata; Adam Campbell, Danville.
Hole 3b: Corbin Homan, Sugar Valley; Connor Kozick, Danville; Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley; Reece White, North Penn-Mansfield.
Hole 4: Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre; Nick Whitesel, Midd-West; Garrett Howell, Selinsgrove; Danny Metzer, Danville.
Hole 5: Dylan Seck, Sayre; Kyle Beward, Midd-West; Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Wagner, Central Columbia.
Hole 6: Skyler Nixon, Sugar Valley; Caleb Kirk, East Juniata; Koen Baylor, Danville; Josh Grassley, Benton.
Hole 7: Damen Milewski, Lourdes Regional; Alex Stein, North Penn-Mansfield; Shawn Felty, Selinsgrove; Joey Bierly, Central Columbia.
Hole 8: Isaac Shawver, Sugar Valley; Gannon Steimling, Selinsgrove; Joseph Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Joel Myers, Lewisburg.
Hole 9: Gage Wheeland, Montoursville; Chris Feudale, Lourdes Regional; Collin Starr, Lewisburg; Kolton Weaver, Central Columbia.
Hole 10: Gabe Horberger, Montoursville; Bryce Derr, Central Columbia; Noah Bogush, Midd-West; Andrew Merriman, Wellsboro.
Hole 11: Blake Hamblin, Wellsboro; Kaleb Wagner, Central Columbia; Joseph Vargeson, Cowanesque Valley; Maxwell Reiprish, Lourdes Regional.
Hole 12: Caleb Williams, Lourdes Regional; Kadin Ortiz-Leigey, Sugar Valley; Conner Andretta, Selinsgrove; Shane Eddinger, Benton.
Hole 13a: Reece Servatius, Wellsboro; Isaac Austin, East Juniata; Gauge Baker, Benton; Julian Francis, Cowanesque Valley.
Hole 13b: Austin Bogush, Midd-West; Hayden Zuchowski, Wellsboro; Nick West, Cowanesque Valley.
Girls tournament
Hole 14: Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run; Lauren Marks, Montoursville; Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg; Grace Shaible, Loyalsock.
Hole 15: Ava Markunas, Lewisburg; Skyler Smith, Cowanesque Valley; Mia Patterson, Loyalsock; Jenaka Day, Milton.
Hole 16: Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg; Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin; Cassie Gee, Loyalsock; Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run.
Hole 17: Shiloh Miller, Benton; Reagan Campbell, Warrior Run; Ailya Kennedy, Loyalsock.
Hole 18: Tori Vanderheid, Lewisburg; Emily Trautman, Warrior Run; Kayleigh Bausinger, Warrior Run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.