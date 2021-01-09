GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Athens Wildcats
Coaches: Brian Miller, Bob Stowits
Record last year: 22-6 Showdown Champs, District 4 Silver Medalist, State Qualifier
Returning players:Kayleigh Miller, Megan Collins, Hannah Blackman, Rachel Stephens, Caydence Macik
Coaches’ Thoughts on returnees: Return a solid group. NTL Player of the Year, NTL first team all star and 6th man of the year
Newcomers: Emma Bronson, Karlee Bartlow, Natalie Watson
Thoughts on newcomers: Saw a lot of minutes on JV last year. Hopefully, will be ready to step and valuable minutes this year.
Thoughts on the team: Had a great successful season last year and earned lots of accolades. Looking to keep that success going into this year.
Thoughts on the league: Towanda is the favorite to win the league again with a talented group, NEB and Wyalusing Should put together a talented season as well. We hope to compete to defend our Showdown Championship from last year.
I will have 8 to 9 girls playing varsity this year. We had a couple not play do to covid concerns. Gonna miss them at practice every day. They were really nice girls.
WRESTLING
TROY TROJANS
Coaches: Brandon Spiak and Darton Harwick
Record last year: 5-5 (5-6 counting District Duels)
Returning wrestlers: Seth Seymour; Peyton Bellows; Ben Randall; Eli Randall; Lacey Hinman; Jayden Renzo; Mason Woodward; Josh Isbell; Brady Sargeant
Coaches’ Thoughts on returnees: They are working very hard each day to get better. They all got quite a bit of mat time last season which gave them some expierence.
Newcomers: Conner Kerr; Kenyon Slater; Caleb Schwenk; Joey Schwenk; Jacob Hinman; Evan Short
Thoughts on newcomers: They are a hard working group with a lot of potential. They all have some wrestling experience and im excited to see them grow and adapt to high school wrestling.
Thoughts on the team: I’m excited about this year. it is a crazy year but we will be looking to have some fun and we will be glad to be competing. This team has a lot of potential and these kids are working hard to improve everyday!
Thoughts on the league: Overall i think with some of the guidelines set fourth to us i believe the numbers are going to be down this year. Aside from the numbers there a lot of great coaches in the NTL that will have their guys/gals ready to go. Im excited to get the season rolling and start wrestling.
Any additional thoughts about how the numbers are, and things are after delays: I think the numbers will be down. i know a few kids that don’t want to wrestle simply because of having to wear a mask during practice and competition. the delays hurt us all. We didn’t have time to fully prepare for the season and its tough to get kids in shape after a week of practice then a 3 week shutdown. now we are all scrambling to get matches set up and get our wrestlers ready to compete
