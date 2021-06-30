The BC Pride went 3-2 In Tennessee at the Wounded Veterans Tournament in the 16/18 Gold Bracket, facing some tough competition throughout the weekend.
After going 2-0 on the first day to earn the top seed in the bracket, they won their quarterfinal game, before falling in the semifinals. In the consolation bracket they dropped a game to finish 3-2 on the weekend.
The competition included some top teams and players, including a team with a Division I Virginia bound pitcher on the final day.
On day one they beat a team out of Kentucky, the Liberty, 8-0 and a team out of Ohio, the Power 8-0.
NEB’s Thailey Franklin was 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored against Kentucky for the Pride and Towanda’s Brea Overpeck had a home run in the game.
NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman had a hit and scored three runs and Canton’s Keri Wesneski had a hit and scored a run, while Canton’s Mae Kinner had a hit and Canton’s Molly Ward and Allyson Butcher each scored runs.
Franklin threw a one-hitter on the mound, striking out six.
In the game against Ohio the Pride got a double and a run scored from Butcher.
Thoman had a hit and scored two runs and Franklin, Wesneski, Allie Lidick and Canton’s Rylin Graham each had a hit and scored a run, while Kinner added a run scored.
For the second straight game Franklin had a one hitter ,striking out seven.
In the quarterfinal game Franklin had a big day at the plate, delivering a two-run walk-off hit in a 4-3 win over the Flash.
Liddick had a triple and scored a run and Thoman had a hit and scored a run, while Kinner and Graham each scored.
Franklin had another big game on the mound, tossing a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
In the semis the Pride fell 7-2 to the Explosion.
Overpeck had a double and scored a run and Butcher and Franklin had hits in the game. Butcher scored a run and Franklin struck out four in the game.
The final game was a 6-3 loss to the Fury.
Thoman, Franklin and Ward all had a hit and scored a run and Wesneski and Kinner had hits.
Wesneski struck out four on the mound.
The BC Pride will be in Horseheads, N.Y. this weekend at the Fury Tournament.
TOWANDA PLAYER SHINES
Towanda’s Shaylee Greenland was on a travel team that took 2nd place in the USA softball Governor’s Cup tournament in Hagerstown, MD last weekend. They came out of pool play 2-1 and then won the first three games on Sunday to make the finals.
They lost in the finals to Loudoun County Elite 6-2.
This weekend Greenland played in two different tournaments.
She played for the 18u Jersey Jaguars at the Xtreme Summer College Showcase on Thursday and Friday as the team went 2-2. She pitched in the tournament and added a hit and an RBI ad the plate. She then played for the Capital Crush out of Hershey in the Firecracker Tournament in Leesburg, Virginia. The team went 1-4 over the weekend.
Greenland has played in six tournaments this past month.
