LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Board of Directors has announced its return to competition policies and procedures for the Fall 2021 Semester.
The policies, largely adopted from NCAA recommendations, includes frequent COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches beginning no later than a week prior to competition with outside teams.
“While we are pleased that we are able to return to competition we must remain vigilant in protecting the health of our student-athletes”, explains PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “These policies and procedures will help us through the Fall season.”
In addition to a minimum of one PCR or three times a week antigen testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches, the policies include the management of postponement of contests and uncompleted seasons.
“We have had policies in place since 2008 regarding postponed or canceled contests due to medical emergencies,” adds Murray. “Forfeiting contests is not an option. However, we want teams to play even if they may be short some athletes due to quarantine. Those will be campus leadership decisions based on sound medical advice and will be supported by the rest of our members should it occur.”
Fan attendance policies and masking of athletes, coaches and spectators will be campus-level decisions.
Mansfield University fall athletic events are open to spectators without capacity limits. Face masks are not required while outdoors, but are recommended for anyone when in a large group and unable to social distance. Mansfield University may change its Health and Safety Guide based on the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health and Safety Guide and other resources are available at mansfield.edu/health.
The first competitions for the Fall are scheduled for Thursday, September 2.
