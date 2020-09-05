When people talk about college sports this fall, a lot of the attention gets paid to football.
What will college football season look like? Who is playing, who isn’t?
But, there are a lot of other athletes impacted by the decisions going on this fall.
Haley Neidig should be starting her first season with the Pitt-Johnstown soccer team.
Instead, she’s looking to the spring and hoping to get a season in then.
Neidig is like many freshman college athletes.
Last Spring she had her final season of high school sports canceled, and now she has to wait to start her college career.
“This spring I decided I was going to play softball again after not playing for two years,” Neidig, a former standout in District 4 at South Williamsport said. “It was going to be the last sport of my career here at South. As much as I was excited to be back playing with the girls, I feel so sorry for the ones that missed their favorite sport.
“I at least played my favorite sport my last year of high school, but for some they missed out on the sport they’ve always looked forward to. So, yes, I was bummed, but I at the same time I can’t imagine how I felt for the girls like Lilly Eiswerth and Sydney Bachman who have worked their tails off all these years and couldn’t even play their last season.”
Things in the spring were tough for Neidig.
She would see the school, and miss being there, playing sports with her friends.
“Missing the end of my senior year definitely bummed me out,” she said. “Whenever I passed the high school while I was out driving I would start to get teary eyed. It’s now also hard going to college not doing much school work since March. That’s a very big gap of no schooling, so I’m a bit nervous to start my college courses.”
Even though there isn’t sports to play this fall, Neidig is excited to begin her college life.
“I’m actually still very excited for college even though unfortunately we will not have sports right away,” she said. “I cannot wait to meet my roommate, whom I’ve been communicating with just about everyday this summer. I’m just ready to start my next chapter in life even though there is a hold on sports.”
Her senior year of high school was one to remember for Neidig.
After 22 career goals in three seasons at South, she scored 34 goals a year ago, to eclipse the 50-goal milestone for her career.
Pitt-Johnstown had a lot of options to use Neidig in the PSAC as she can play anywhere from up front, to anchoring the defense.
She also was a three-sport standout at South, also excelling on the basketball court.
Without sports in the Spring, and with things limited this summer, it put pressure on Neidig to keep herself working hard.
“This summer I’ve been preparing myself for all the fitness tests we have to pass in the fall even with no fall season,” she said. “I’ve been completing my summer workout packet we were given by our college coach along with having soccer practice about every day of the week.”
While it is tough to have no season this fall, Neidig can see a positive.
“I think it’s a blessing in disguise that our season is in the spring,” she said. “It gives me more time to get into college soccer shape so that’s what I use to motivate me to keep working out.”
For an up-and-coming team like Pitt-Johnstown there is an opportunity Neidig sees for the team to take a step forward when the season is played.
“The advantage of having a spring season is that our team will have more time to build our fitness levels. I’m sure many fall athletes think that since their season is now moved they have time to slack off,” Neidig said. “But, during our UPJ team zoom meeting everyone was in agreement that we will use this extra time to work even harder in preparation for the season.”
One challenging thing for soccer season will be the same thing that Neidig, and other high school athletes, faced last spring.
There is still the uncertainty on if things will be better by the spring, and if the season will be played like they are now planning.
“The uncertainty of whether we’ll even have a spring season yet or not is definitely difficult,” she said. “Right now we can only run on hope, so I’m just hoping and praying we will be able to play in the spring.”
