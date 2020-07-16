LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — — The Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference voted on Tuesday, July 14, to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conference has already undertaken a full review of its ability to shift Fall sports competition and championships to the Spring semester and fully intends to do so if a return to competition can be safely executed.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” explains PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
“We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year,” adds Geraldine Jones, President of California University of Pennsylvania and newly elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors. “Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester. We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”
The Conference and its member institutions will develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
“The circumstances we find ourselves in are unprecedented and thus we are taking unprecedented measures,” adds Murray. “The contraction of COVID-19 and its viral spread are not the types of risks those involved with sports activities face under normal circumstances. Therefore, we cannot expose our student-athletes, coaches and university personnel to those risks. It is a painful step we are taking, but we feel it is the right one.”
All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 are impacted by this decision. The Conference will evaluate the necessary schedule changes and will communicate its plans for moving all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.
The Mansfield University sprint football team, which is a conference member of the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL), will also suspend its season as a result of this decision.
ABOUT THE PSAC
Headquartered in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is an NCAA Division II Conference comprised of 18 institutions in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The member institutions are Bloomsburg University, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, East Stroudsburg University, Edinboro University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, Mercyhurst University, Millersville University, The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Seton Hill University, Shepherd University, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University and West Chester University.
MESSAGE FROM MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC DIRECTOR PEGGY CARL
“While it is heartbreaking to imagine a fall with no athletic competitions, our first priority is to the health, safety, and well-being of Mansfield University student-athletes, Carl said. “We are committed to continuing to work diligently to create the best and safest path forward to a return to play as soon as we can. Our student-athletes, coaches, trainers and staff have spent countless hours and a great deal of effort in preparation and I have confidence that Mountaineer Athletics will come back to the field of play stronger than ever. We can do this, Mounties.”
OPEN LETTER FROM MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. CHARLES PATTERSON
Dear Mounties,
I know that you, like all of us, are heartbroken to see this pandemic continue to affect all areas of our lives, which now includes the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s suspension of fall sports until the spring semester of 2021. While Mansfield University, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the Collegiate Sprint Football League are certainly not alone in this situation, it does not make the postponement of competitive play any easier.
I want you to know that Mansfield University remains committed to providing the best possible experience for all student athletes who wear the red and black. While the fall seasons are postponed until the spring semester, we will make every effort to allow you to safely train, learn, and grow with your teammates throughout the fall. Using the fall as extra time to sharpen your skills, the Mounties will come back stronger than ever for what’s sure to be a memorable spring season.
Your coaches, athletic administration, and support staff are working hard to answer your questions and to prepare for your training and adjusted seasons. I ask for your patience and understanding as we all navigate this continually changing environment together.
Mansfield’s student athletes have always served as ambassadors for the university, from proudly wearing team gear throughout the community, to the leadership you bring to all areas of your lives. Now more than ever, we are counting on the leadership and resolve of our student athletes to support your teammates and lead your fellow Mountie students through these times and be an example for others to follow.
First Lady Colleen and I cannot wait to cheer you on this Spring as you continue to make Mansfield University proud.
