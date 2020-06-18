The Penn State men’s basketball team will play Florida on Sunday, Dec. 13 at Barclays Center in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The game between the Nittany Lions and Gators is part of a quadruple-header with Purdue vs. West Virginia, Stanford vs. Georgia Tech and Army vs. Princeton as announced Wednesday.
“We love being able to play in front of our Penn State alumni and fans in New York City and we’re looking forward to being part of this exciting slate of games,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers. We’ve been fortunate to have been invited to Basketball Hall of Fame events in previous years and every time we have a great experience.”
Penn State and Florida have met three times, last in 2009 with the Nittany Lions taking a 71-62 win in Gainesville en route to Madison Square Garden and their National Invitation Tournament title. Penn State is 2-1 against the Gators all time.
Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the student-athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.
The Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.
