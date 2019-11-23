The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-1, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 nationally on InterMat’s Tournament Power Index (TPI), lost a hard-fought dual at No. 6 Arizona State (5-0) in a top ten non-conference meeting in Tempe, Arizona. The two teams split bouts five each, but Arizona State won the bonus point battle and posted a 19-18 victory in front of an Arizona State record-setting crowd of 8,542.
The dual began at 125 where Lion freshman Brody Teske (Duncombe, Iowa) suffered a 19-7 major decision to No. 19 Brandon Courtney to give the Sun Devils an early 4-0 lead. Arizona native Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Arizona), ranked No. 3 at 133, took care of No. 16 Josh Kramer, posting a 7-6 win to get Penn State on the board. Junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Indiana), ranked No. 3 at 141, put Penn State on top with a resounding 18-3 technical fall over Cory Crooks at the 4:28 mark in the second period.
Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren (Greensburg, Pennsylvania) dropped a hard-fought 5-4 decision to ASU senior Josh Maruca at 149, and the Nittany Lion lead was cut to 8-7. With No. 5 Brady Berge held out of the dual, junior Bo Pipher (Paonia, Colorado) moved up to 157 once more and lost a tough 9-4 decision to Arizona State’s Jacori Teemer. Teemer’s win gave ASU a 10-8 lead at intermission.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), ranked No. 1 at 165, rolled over No. 5 Josh Shields to begin the second half. Joseph notched the bout’s only takedowns on his way to a 7-4 win. Senior Mark Hall (Apple Valley, Minn.), ranked No. 1 at 174, then put Penn State up 15-10 by dominating No. 8 Anthony Valencia. Hall posted the 11-3 major decision to put Penn State up 15-10. No. 2 Shakur Rasheed (Coram, New York) did not compete and freshman Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing, Pennsylvania) was not able to as well, giving No. 1 Zahid Valencia the forfeit victory at 184.
The six-point swing gave the Sun Devils a 16-15 lead. Graduate Kyle Conel (Ashtabula, Ohio), ranked No. 7 at 197, lost a tough 10-4 decision to Sun Devil Kordell Norfleet to give Arizona State a 19-15 lead. Senior Anthony Cassar (Rocky Hill, New Jersey), ranked No. 1 at 285, needed something big to grab the dual meet for the Nittany Lions and nearly turned the trick in the first period. Cassar turned No. 5 Tanner Hall to his back midway through the period and appeared to have a fall twice, but no pin was awarded and Cassar went on to post a dominant 9-5 win. The victory cut ASU’s lead down to one but Arizona State posted the 19-18 upset victory.
Penn State won the takedown battle 19-16 but ASU had a 4-3 edge in bonus points, thanks in large part to a forfeit victory at 184. The loss snaps Penn State’s 60-dual win streak that dated back to the end of the 2014-15 campaign.
Penn State is now 1-1 on the year, 0-0 B1G. Arizona State improves to 5-0. Penn State will visit Lehigh in its next action. The Nittany Lions are at Lehigh on Friday, Dec. 6, in a 7 p.m. dual that airs live on SE2 and the Patriot League Network. Two days later, Penn State hosts Penn in Rec Hall. The Lions and Quakers battle on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.