Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers Monday (July 13) announced the addition of 6-8, 220-lb. forward Abdou Tsimbila to the Nittany Lions’ roster. Tsimbila has signed a grant-in-aid and will enroll at Penn State and compete for the Nittany Lions in 2020-21.
From Yaoundé, Cameroon, Tsimbila studied at Harcum College during the 2019-20 academic year, but did not participate in intercollegiate athletics. He graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland, after playing for the Gaels for two years. Tsimbila earned first-team All-Washington County honors as both a junior and senior. He led the league with 2.9 blocks per game and averaged 10.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in his senior season.
Rated as a three-star prospect, Tsimbila helped the Gaels in the 2019 Baltimore Catholic League title game with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He recorded a double-double with 20 points, going 9-15 from the field with 16 rebounds and seven blocks in a key January 2019 BCL road win at then-top-ranked Mount Saint Joseph.
As a junior, he averaged 8.0 points and 7.3 boards per game. Early in his high school career, he pulled down 13 rebounds with five blocks and seven points vs. Loyola. He also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds vs. John Carroll, scoring seven points in the final quarter to lead the Gaels to the come-from-behind win.
Tsimbila played for AAU Team Mid-Atlantic Select.
Keep up to date with the latest information from Coach Chambers and the Nittany Lions on Twitter by following @Coach_Chambers and @PennStateMBB, on Facebook and Instagram at @PennStateMBB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.