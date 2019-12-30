Led by senior forwards Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, the No. 20 Penn State men’s basketball team (11-2, 1-1) topped Cornell 90-59 on Sunday, Dec. 29 in the Bryce Jordan Center. Watkins and Stevens combined for 38 points and helped Penn State extend its home winning streak to 13 games.
Watkins went 9-10 (90 percent) to tie a program record for field goal percentage en route to a season-best 19 points. He added 10 rebounds for the 31st double-double of his career.
“I’m really proud of my team. We played a really solid nonconference, probably better than solid,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers. “The goal was just to get better and I felt like that was our approach, I felt like that was our mindset…and we’ve got to build on it now. Now you got a week and you’re Big Ten games the rest of the way. I do believe our best basketball is ahead of us.”
Penn State’s potent frontcourt established its presence with 44 points in the paint and a 43-28 advantage on the boards. PSU shot 52.2 for the game en route and forced 17 Cornell turnovers en route to its 11th win of the season.
Four Nittany Lions finished in double-figures led by Watkins and Stevens with 19 points. Sophomore guards Myreon Jones (18) and Izaiah Brockington (11) also finished in double-figures in the victory. M. Jones was electric in the second half, scoring 14 of his 18 points and swiping three steals.
Watkins was perfect from the field in the first half, scoring 16 points on 8-8 shooting to pace the Nittany Lions. With a 4-4 outing vs. Central Connecticut State, Watkins had a skein of 12 made field goals. Stevens had added 14 points, four assists and three rebounds in the first half.
Penn State shot 54.5% in the first half and led Cornell 45-29 at the break. Stevens had 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game.
Big Red junior forward Jimmy Boeheim led Cornell with 17 points and shared the team rebounding lead with six rebounds.
Penn State travels to Philadelphia for a 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 game at The Palestra vs. No. 25 Iowa. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.
