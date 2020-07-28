Penn State forward and two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection Lamar Stevens has received an invitation to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Approximately 100 players were on the list of invitees with dates and details for the annual event to be determined. The 2020 NBA Draft was moved from its traditional June date to Thursday, Oct. 15.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to play this great game and grateful for the support of so many people, especially my family and coaches,” said Lamar Stevens. “With the invitation to participate in the NBA Combine and the experiences I’ve had over the last two summers, I’m going to make the most of the opportunities presented and prove that I can contribute to a team’s success.”
Stevens declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, but decided to return for his senior campaign. He led the 2019-20 Nittany Lions to 21 wins, 11 Big Ten Conference wins and their first Associated Press poll ranking since 1996. He helped position Penn State for an NCAA Tournament berth as the Nittany Lions won a program-record eight-straight conference games and held a No. 9 national ranking.
A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, product, Stevens is one of only two Nittany Lions to amass more than 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds. He started all 135 games in his career, a program-record total, with 115 double-figure scoring games and 4,532 career minutes played. His participation in community efforts included his children’s book “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey to Happy Valley” which involved six individuals, all with special needs and who were connected to the men’s basketball program.
“Lamar has earned this chance to showcase his abilities, and, without question, any team could benefit from Lamar’s work ethic and leadership,” said Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers. “On the court, in the locker room and in the community, he’s the type of player and person you want representing your organization.”
