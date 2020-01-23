Wyalusing will hold Coaches vs. Cancer Suits & Sneakers Game
Wyalusing will hold their Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers game today when they host Troy.
Both coaching staffs will be wearing suits, with sneakers, and we are asking for a “Gold Out” from the crowd. The theme for Coaches vs. Cancer in District IV this year is pediatric cancer, hence the gold.
Ways you can get involved:
1. https://pledgeit.org/cvc20-wyalusing-valley-high-school-pa-this “pledge it” page has been established for an easy, direct way to contribute a monetary amount to the American Cancer Society. You simply follow the link and are able to make a flat donation, should you choose. Please note you do not have to “tip” pledge it when it prompts you to do so. You certainly do not have to donate, but any donations we receive are greatly appreciated.
2. Jeans Day(s) — Mr. Otis and Mrs. Lantz have approved a special jeans day on Thursday, Jan. 23 (the date of our CVC game) and we are asking that you wear gold. Donations will be collected in the front office as they normally are on a jeans day. The collection will continue on Friday, Jan. 24 for our regularly scheduled Friday jeans day.
3. Come out and support our team on Thursday, Jan. 23 as we take on Troy in our CVC Suits and Sneakers game. The JV game will start at 6 p.m., immediately followed by the varsity. At the game, there will be a collection bucket taken up and our 50/50 proceeds from that night will also be donated to the American Cancer Society. Wear GOLD to the game!
