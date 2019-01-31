Lunger earns weekly honor at St. Francis
The Saint Francis women’s track & field team is proud to announce that Hannah Jones (Hershey, Pa./Hershey) won NEC Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week and Emily Lunger (Sayre, Pa./Athens Area) won NEC Women’s Indoor Track Rookie of the Week.
Lunger has burst upon the scene as a freshman with numerous high placements. At the SPIRE Midwest Open, she earned second in the high jump (5’ 4.25”), eighth in the 400m (1:00.05), and ran a leg of the 4x400 relay that placed eighth (4:08.28).
Gambrell has strong performance
Athens grad Breana Gambrell won the long jump for Penn State at the Penn State National Open with a Nittany Lions personal-best distance of 19-feet, 11 1/2-inches.
Gambrell took third in the triple jump, also with a PR, finishing at 39-feet, 9 3/4-inches.
Gambrell also finished 24th in the 60 meters in 7.76.
Stephani gets tech fall win for Bucknell
Troy grad Nick Stephani picked up a technical fall win in a 40-0 victory over Sacred Heart. Stephani got a 16-0 win in 3:00 over Pat O’Donnell.
Stephani got a forfeit win at 182 174 pounds in a 22-18 victory over Hofstra.
Stephani is 6-10 on the season and 3-6 in dual meets.
