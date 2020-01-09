McCarty named all-state
Waverly’s Jalen McCarty was named all-state by the New York Sportswriters in their football all-state team.
In Class B the Waverly standout earned honorable mention honors at receiver.
MU men fall to Lock Haven
The Mansfield University men’s basketball team could not overcome a cold shooting night and fell to Lock Haven University, 79-59 in PSAC East action on Wednesday night, Jan. 6 inside Thomas Fieldhouse.
The Mounties (4-9, 3-5 PSAC) received double-digit scoring from three players, led by a team-high 11 points and six rebounds by senior Trevor English. Junior Garrett Cook knocked down two trifectas on his way to 10 points and two steals and junior Eli Alvin netted 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field.
The Mounties couldn’t get their offense kick started and finished the contest 23-of-60 from the field for a 38 percent shooting night. The Bald Eagles (4-8, 2-6 PSAC) never trailed thanks to 30 points from behind the arch and a game-high 16 second-chance points.
In the first half, Lock Haven carried a 42-20 advantage to the break thanks to hot shooting and coming away with the hustle-play opportunities. The Bald Eagles (45 percent) outshot the Mounties (30 percent) from the field while outrebounding Mansfield 25-16, while connecting on seven 3-pointers to the Mounties 0. The Mounties bench led the way with 14 points, highlighted by seven points from Alvin.
Matt Cerruti led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting and hit 4-of-7 shots from three. Christian Kelly added a 19-point 13-rebound double-double.
The Mounties are back on the court on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. when they welcome No. 8 West Chester University in PSAC East action inside Decker Gymnasium.
Lewis named assistant softball coach
Mansfield University head coach Edith Gallagher has announced the hiring of Quincy Lewis as the next assistant coach with the softball program on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
“We’re very excited to welcome Quincy to the Mansfield family,” Athletic Director Peggy Carl said. “She has PSAC ties in her DNA and we can’t wait to see the impact we know she will have on the Mountaineer pitching staff.”
Prior to Mansfield, Lewis spent 2019 as the head softball coach at SUNY Canton. Lewis led the Roos to 12 wins and a fifth-place finish in the program’s first season in an NCAA conference (North Atlantic Conference). Lewis helped three players reach all-conference status including one 1st-team member, while increasing the club’s run production by 26 runs and lowering the team ERA by 2.01 runs per game. Since 2018, Lewis raised over $24,000 in fundraising, while managing all aspects of academic success, community service, alumni engagement, social media and strength and conditioning.
Lewis founded Diamond Dynamics Softball LLC in 2015 and is the current owner and operator of the program’s private lessons, camps and clinics.
“I am excited to have Quincy Lewis join the Mansfield Athletic Family and Mansfield Softball,” Gallagher added. “It is great to have Quincy back in the PSAC and her hometown area. Her playing experience combined with her coaching experience will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes.”
Before finding a home at SUNY Canton, Lewis spent 2017-18 as the pitching and outfield coach at the College of Holy Cross. Lewis was in charge of the team’s recruiting efforts, while also leading the pitching staff, which lowered its ERA by 1.28 runs per game.
Lewis began her coaching career as the assistant softball coach at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn. During her time at Rhodes College, the team doubled their number of conference wins, earned two all-conference pitchers and reduced ERA by over half a run per game.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to assist Coach Gallagher as we continue to build upon the success that she has created for the Mansfield Softball Program,” Lewis said. “I look forward to getting to work and hitting the ground running with Team 40!”
Lewis began her collegiate softball career at Long Island University-Post where she led the ECC and East Region in saves (eight) as a sophomore in 2014. Lewis appeared in 49 games in two seasons with the Pioneers, finishing with a 12-6 record and posting an impressive 1.28 ERA in her final year. Lewis threw 13 straight innings of scoreless relief over a span of 11 games as a sophomore, while also being named to the Academic All-American squad after the season.
Lewis spent her junior season of eligibility at PSAC East member, Shippensburg, where she tossed 64 innings and a 7-3 record. Lewis only allowed 27 runs while striking out 18 and throwing three complete games.
“I would like to thank both Coach Gallagher and Peggy Carl for this opportunity and their support,” Lewis added. “I am excited to come home to both the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the area I grew up in, while continuing to coach and mentor student-athletes.”
