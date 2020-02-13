MU men fall, as Ward nets 13
The Mansfield University men’s basketball team fell to Bloomsburg University, 82-55 on Wednesday night, Feb. 12 inside Nelson Field House.
Junior Jonathan Ward led the Mounties with a team-high 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Junior Taylor Sweeney and senior Mike Rell scored eight points each with Rell adding four rebounds and three assists.
The Mountaineers (6-17, 5-13 PSAC) bench outscored the Huskies’, 30-8, but Bloomsburg (9-15, 6-12 PSAC) dished out a game-high 18 assists and notched a game-high 15 second-chance points.
Bloomsburg shot 44 percent (31-of-69) from the floor while holding Mansfield to 33 percent (23-of-70).
Free throws doomed the Mounties in the second half, as the Huskies built a 20-point lead through the opening 15 minutes of the period thanks to a 10-of-12 effort at the line and preventing the Mounties from reaching the charity stripe. Mansfield matched the Huskies production from the floor, but Bloomsburg capitalized on free points to make up the scoring difference. The Huskies shot 12-of-15 from the line in the second period, compared to the Mounties, who were 1-of-3.
MU women rally, but fall
The Mansfield University women’s basketball team used a 33-point fourth quarter to cut a 23-point deficit to six, but Bloomsburg University was able to hold on for a 70-60 PSAC East victory on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12.
The Mounties (3-21, 1-17 PSAC) scored a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter thanks to a 25-8 run over a 6:38 span, despite the Huskies leading by 23 heading into the period. Mansfield scored the opening six points of the period, led by a 4-of-6 shooting effort at the foul line and freshman Jasmine Perez netted a layup with 2:26 to play to cut the Mountie deficit to six, 58-52. Both teams went back and forth in the closing minutes and a 3-pointer from sophomore Sydney Reed cut the Huskie lead to six once more, but the Mounties were forced to foul and were defeated by the clock, as the Huskies were able to hold onto the victory.
Junior Paige Whitfield scored a team-high 15 points to go with eight rebounds. Reed had a career night with 14 points, including a perfect 4-of-4 showing from the 3-point line. Junior Kira Merritt added nine points and a career-high four steals.
The first quarter started off slow for both teams, with Bloomsburg (11-11, 8-10 PSAC) leading 5-2 8:06 into the ballgame. The Huskies outscored Mansfield 7-2 to close out the period, holding the Mounties to four points in the quarter.
A 9-2 run by the Mounties put them within two through the first three minutes of the second quarter. However, the Huskies responded over the next five minutes with a 12-3 run that extended their lead to 27-16 heading into the break.
The Mounties relentlessly fought to keep the score close, shooting 37 percent (7-of-19) from long range while converting 79 percent (15-of-19) of their free throws.
Emma Saxton led the Huskies with 15 points and seven assists. Bella Ricci added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Mounties continue on the road Saturday as they head to Millersville University on Feb. 15 for a 1 p.m. start.
