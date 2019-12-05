It was just five years ago that Jon Ward was a point guard on the JV basketball team at Waverly.
At that time Ward was under six feet tall, and he never dreamed that one day he would become a Division II basketball player.
On Wednesday, Ward made his debut for Mansfield University, playing his first Division II game listed at a 6-foot, 7-inch post player.
“When I was in JV, I was a point guard,” Ward said. “I was 5-10, I could shoot the ball, handle the ball and all that stuff. That summer going into 11th grade I went from 5-10 to 6-4 and that transition to center from JV to varsity really stepped my game up from there.”
For Ward it’s hard to imagine where he was just five years ago.
“It’s nuts, it’s definitely crazy,” he said.
Ward always remembers where he started, and he knows that most people never thought he’d make it to this level.
“I bet not a lot of people thought I’d be here,” he said. “I’m ready for it. I am super excited. I expect a lot of intensity, good match ups, I’m excited to go out and play with my brothers.”
The other thing Ward knows is that kids will look up to him and see what he did.
Often kids think they need to be on varsity by freshman year, or sooner. They feel like they need to be a star within the first year or two of high school in order to make it.
Ward is proof that isn’t the case. He wasn’t on varsity until his junior year, and he’s just improved year after year.
“You just have got to sit back and wait and let your game progress,” Ward said. “The talent part is something you can always develop. But, your height, you can’t really control. Just keep working hard, that is what really drives me to be a coach down at Waverly when I get out of college. I want to be a coach after college. I know these kids look up to me and want to mirror their life off how I represent myself and I just want to be a good role model for them.”
Ward has already gotten a taste of coaching as he’s worked with many of the kids at Waverly’s basketball camp in the summers.
“My teams back at basketball camp, I got really close with all those kids,” he said. “A few of them were at my games at Corning (Community College) and said they want to come to my games at Mansfield. I’m excited to put on for them and represent what I can do.”
After high school there wasn’t a thought by Ward that he could play at the PSAC level. But, after two years of success at Corning, he’s ready to see what he can do.
“Out of high school I didn’t really have many looks,” Ward said. “I didn’t even plan on playing basketball, but going to Corning, they really developed my game and at this point now I’m definitely a lot better than I was.”
In high school Ward started to figure out what he could be as a basketball player with his height. In college, it really started to click for him the past two years.
“I definitely used it (size) to my advantage,” Ward said. “Back in Corning we used to sit in a 2-3 zone, that was our best defense. We were one of the best defensive teams in our conference. I was second in the country in blocks per game, because I would sit there and use my size and athleticism to block shots. I was at 3.6 blocks per game, second in the country, which is pretty cool.”
Since high school Ward has really worked on getting stronger, to go with taller. And, just since last year he’s seen the change in his size.
“I feel a lot stronger from high school to now,” Ward said. “I have put on about 40 pounds. Just this summer I was 185 coming out of Corning and I’m 215 now.”
While he’s at a different level of college now, Ward is excited and ready to do the same things he did to get to this point.
“I’m extremely excited,” Ward said. “Coming from CCC obviously that was lower level competition to what I’m expecting here. I’m excited to step my game up.
“I am going to keep doing what I’m doing, stay straight up, use my athleticism to my advantage.”
One thing helping Ward at Mansfield is having other big guys to work with.
“We have Trevor English, our 6-9 center right now,” Ward said. “He’s probably going to be the best center in the PSAC and I get to come out and guard him every day. It’s not an easy task at all, but it definitely steps up my game. It’s a real challenge and pushes me.”
One thing that’s helped Ward over the years is having good coaching all the way up through his life.
“All my coaches throughout high school, throughout college have been so great,” Ward said. “I got so close to them. They set me up for so many opportunities for life and I’m grateful for them. Mr. (Steve) Sutryk, he brought us all up from Rage and made us what we are. Coach (Lou) Judson gave us the competitive edge we needed. Coach (Isaac) Bushey and coach (Collin) Wright at Corning, they developed my skill into what it is today. I can tell you what, coming out of high school I can tell you I wasn’t the player I am now. I’m just excited to be working with coach (Seth) Turner and coach John (Szentesy) now.”
For Ward playing at Waverly he played under Judson, who himself was a star at Mansfield. That’s something that Ward always knew about when looking at schools.
“He’s given me a couple jabs here and there,” Ward joked. “He has mentioned he’s in the MU Hall of Fame. He is like you can be a big man down there, but you’ll never break my record.
“Coach Judson being an alumni from here, I feel like he had a good word to put in for me. It gives me confidence, I can look to him if I ever need anything about here or basketball.”
One thing that makes the transition to college easier for Ward is having one of his college teammates with him.
Christian Simmons, who also starred at Corning last year, also came to Mansfield this year, where he’s one of the team’s leading scorers.
“He’s my roommate this year to,” Ward said. “We both switched over at the same time. It just makes things a lot more comfortable for both of us. Christian’s decision, I think bounced off where I was. Just that familiarity with each other helps out playing.”
And, Ward also had others on the team he knew, including Elmira grads Tyler Moffe and Reilly Collins, who both have worked at Waverly’s basketball camp.
“I worked with them all throughout there,” Ward said. “My last two years at Corning we worked out together at basketball camp. We played together in basketball leagues, we played against each other in basketball leagues, there was good familiarity with each other.”
When Ward was looking at schools there were a number of schools he was considering.
In the end Mansfield seemed like the right fit. It was a good program, with people he knew there. But, it also was a good location for his family to be able to see him play.
“My parents always come out to every single one of my games, whether it be Corning or here,” Ward said. “Distance was a big factor. I had a few D2’s. I had one down in Louisiana. I had a D2 in Ohio. I had a NAIA D1 in Kansas City. And, obviously that’s pretty out of my comfort zone being that far away and having no one to bounce off of and no family there. So being here, just an hour from Waverly, is a huge thing for me.”
