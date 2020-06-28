J.W. Maynard and Sons Truck Repair of North Tonawanda and The Hill Speedway combined to present another great night of dirt track action in the hills of Pennsylvania Friday night. Mike Morse continued his winning ways iin the Pure Stocks, Brad Sites topped a competitive field in the IMCA style Modifieds, and Chad Homan hauled his racecar nearly three hours one way to take the honors in the Crate Late Model class. A.J. Lane came out on top of the RWD Four Cylinder battle, Rich Talada returned to Victory Lane in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman division, Doug Stack Jr. padded his points lead in the Street Stocks, and Matt Browning led the way to the FWD Four Cylinder feature flag.
Mike Morse grabbed the lead of the Pure Stock main on the third lap, from early leader Bobby Maynard , and held off all challengers throughout the twenty lap event. Maynard and Kevin Garland debated the runnerup spot , but Mike Chilson was on the move from deep in the field, taking third by lap seven, and moving to second ny lap eight. With Chilson inches off the leader’s bumper, Cole Burgess kept the pressure on the pair battling for second, making a five car breakaway. Chilson followed Morse across the finish line, with Garland getting the upper hand on Maynard for third. With five laps to go, Stan Mathews got around Burgess to take fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Mike Chilson, Kevin Garland, Bobby Maynard, Stan Mathews, Cole Burgess, Zach Kriner, Josh Vanderpool, Kyle Griffin, Casey McPherson.
Heat wins: Kevin Garland, Mike Morse
Seventeen IMCA style Modifieds came to green next, with Keith Lamphere contolling the early pace. J.W. Lamphere ran alongside the first few laps as Ray McClure, Brad Sites, Logan Terry, Eddie Sites, and Dustin Maynard battled for position inches off the leader’s back bumpers. Brad Sites took the top spot at the midpoint, and a lap later Keith Lamphere spun in turn four, collecting six of the top ten cars. Points leader Jake Maynard missed the action and moved from seventh to second, with Harry Ely and Victor McNeil sliding through untouched also. Maynard pressured Sites for the remainder, but had to settle for second at the finish. J.W. Lamphere came back for third, Ray McClure recorded fourth and Maynard crossed the line fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Brad Sites, Jake Maynard, J.W. Lamphere, Ray McClure, Dustin Maynard, Keith Lamphere, Harry Ely, Victor McNeil , Aaron Benjamin, Logan Terry, Jason Sullivan, Doug Lantz, Sonny Terry, Eddie Sites, Keith Jack Lamphere, Gary Lamphere, A.J Hunsinger (DNS)
Heat wins: Doug Lantz, Keith Jack Lamphere
A quick caution just after the initial green in the Crate Late Model feature was the only mar on another picture perfect twenty laps, with no yellow flags to slow the action. Darin Horton led lap one, but the next nineteen circuits were the Chad Homan show. Homan, from near Rochester NY, wanted to “check out” The Hill, and he quickly acclimated to the track. With Homan out front, Horton and Steve LaBarron had a close debate for the second spot with newcomer Jason McGregor running just a car length off their rear bumper. LaBarron pulled alongside Horton on a few occasions in the early going, but settled for third at the flag, with McGregor fourth and Mike Epler fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Chad Homan, Darin Horton, Steve LaBarron, Jason McGregor, Mike Epler, Joe Lane, Jerred Keeney.
Larry Colton, A.J. Lane, and Brent Gleason debated the top spot in the early laps of the RWD Four Cylinder feature, with Lane getting alongside Colton numerous times, but Colton always seeming to have the lead at the scoring line. Randy Mathews made the move to third on the eight lap, but on the tenth circuit, contact between the leaders put both cars sideways and Mathews piled in, ending his night. Gleason again assumed command , but two laps later Colton and Lane powered back into the top two spots. Coming to the five to go signal, Lane made an inside move work, took the lead, and went on for the win. Colton was second, Gleason third and Andrew Collins and Mike Navone, finshed fourth and fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: A.J. Lane, Larry Colton, Brett Gleason, Andrew Collins, Mike Navone, Randy Mathews Jr. , Trevor Belcher, Shane Rockwell.
Heat win: A.J. Lane
Kinser Hill led the first four laps of the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman feature, giving way to Rich Talada on the fifth circuit. Hill then became part of a driving clinic that had fans on the edge of their seats for the next eleven laps. Tony Harris looked to the outside and inside trying to find a lane around Hill, and tried to use lap traffic to gain an advantage , but Hill held him off. Harris finally pulled alongside, and for nearly five full laps the pair ran side by side al the way around the speedway. As Talada solidified his lead, and ultimately went on to the win, Harris gained an advantage and drove to a hard fought second over Hill, who crossed third. Sportsman rookie Jason Benjamin fought off defending champion Chris Clemens to finish fourth.
FEATURE FINISH: Rich Talada, Tony Harris, Kinser Hill, Jason Benjamin, Chris Clemens, Quinten Buchanan, Isabel Baron, Rich Powell, Joe Gurastella. Braden Buchanan (DNS) Dalton Maynard (DNS)
Heat wins: Chris Clemens, Joe Gurastella
Lou Sharsteen Ran at the front for seven laps in the Street Stock feature and tucked up behind Doug Stack Jr. to run second for the next few laps, even after the pass was made. Rookie Jakub Ingham powered by to take the second spot with five to go, as Sharpsteen held off a multi car group just a car length off his bumper. Stack held on to win his third feature of the season, holding off a persistant and determined Ingham. Sharpsteen didn’t complete the twentieth lap, moving Earl Zimmer into third, with Trevor Williams and Josh Butler finishing fourth and fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr., Jakub Ingham, Earl Zimmer, Trevor Williams, Josh Butler, Tyler Belcher, Mike Koser, Oliver Gage, John McAdam, Lou Sharpsteen, Howard Bailey, Thomas Moon, Dan Force, Bruce Benjamin,
Heat wins: Earl Zimmer, Lou Sharpsteen.
The final feature of the night was the FWD Four Cylinders. Dalton Mathews led the first two circuits until Greg Mckernan powered by. By the fourth lap, defending champion Matt Browning had moved to second. A red flag for an accident in turn two, and the extracurricular acctivities in the pits resulting from that, delayed the restart of the race for a short time, as track officials assessed penalties, and on the restart Browning and McKernan continued their debate for the lead. In the closing laps, Browning opened an advantage and cruised in for the win. McKernan held on for second, with John Maynard, who started thirteenth, cruising in for a third place finish. Steve Castle finished fouth and Jake Lamphere finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Greg McKernan, John Maynard, Steve Castle, Jake Lamphere, Tim McAdam, Tim Johnson, Mike Wicox, Josh Bailey, Dreyton Smith, Dakota Decker(DQ) Charles Mathews (DQ) Dalton Mathews (DQ)
Heat wins: Josh Bailey, Matt Browning
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Space Mountain Fireworks sponsors the night and helps celebrate our nation’s birthday with a huge fireworks show at dusk... along with special fan giveawys.
Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
