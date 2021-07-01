ATHENS — Athens Majors head coach, Jason Wanck said his team spends every day working on being able to fight when pushed and that showed after pulling out a 7-5 win battling both the elements and the always formidable Sayre side on Wednesday night in Sayre.
“Im just so proud of the boys you know,” Wanck said. “We have been working so hard and the results speak for themselves.”
Leading the way for Athens was Joe Dickerson who went 2-3 with 3 RBI. Dickerson’s first hit was a home run and his second was a double. Duncan Thetga was 1-2 with 1 RBI, and Graham Wanck was 1-2.
Athens only registered four hits but they all came at pivotal points in the game shifting the momentum.
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, the rain was coming down hard and Athens needed a big spark to get back in the game. Dickerson provided just what the doctor ordered launching a two-run home run dead right center igniting a fire under his teammates and the fans.
Athens fell behind 5-2 but in the bottom of the fifth inning, Athens went on a phenomenal run rallying back to tie the game 5-5. Dickerson once again stepped up when his team needed him most beaming a line drive double sending home the game winning run.
“Joe is a really special kid and he has been working hard and showed up at the right moment in a big time game so we are really proud of him,” Wanck said.
Sayre fought tooth and nail to build up the 5-2 lead and put up a strong overall offensive performance. Leading the way for Sayre was Brady Flynn who went 2-3. Brendan Cooke went 1-2 with an RBI and 3 BB. Jordan Brown was 1-3 with 1 RBI.
It is never easy pitching in wet and rainy conditions but both the Sayre and Athens pitching staff’s had impressive outings given the circumstances.
For Sayre, Brendan Cooke carried most of the workload finishing with a line of 4.1 innings pitched, three hits allowed, four runs allowed, three earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts.
Connor Davidson was lights out on the mound for Athens finishing with a pitching line of four innings pitched, one hit allowed, one run allowed, zero earned runs, three walks, and 12 strikeouts.
Wanck had nothing but praise for Sayre and the caliber of a rival they are for his team.
“Sayre is a fantastic team and are very well coached and I am sure we might see them again,” Wanck said. “It is pretty special to have cross town teams like this and I am really grateful we were able to get this game in.”
